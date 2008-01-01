Senior Game Designer

Job description
TicToc Games is making top-ranking, fun-driven games set in the amazing worlds of PAC-MAN, Wheel of Fortune—and now—The Smurfs! To keep our audience retained and playing, these successful properties demand highly engaging features forged in the fires of Mount Awesome. Our small-n-mighty design team at TicToc Games needs your skill to create games through collaborative vision casting and actionable planning, while using competitive-product-based design practices.
Responsibilities
Keep design current by documenting competitive product, leveraging learnings to use in our titles.
Be the vision holder for the game, driving the game experience for the team.
Prioritize Sprint and Backlog Story and Done Points in JIRA to guide daily stand up meeting goals.
Create clear and efficient wireframes that can be converted into User Stories effortlessly.
Produce easy to understand User Stories and Done Points.
Direct game design while successfully partnering with the producer to deliver and maintain an epic gaming experience.
Discuss the game with the publisher, internal team and management keeping everyone in the loop on the creative.
Ensure every design choice made benefits the Target Audience, Core Gameplay and Monetization efforts.
Drive ideation, high concepts and game decks for new titles to get kicked-off.
Establish and maintain a creative environment, resolving conflicts with teammates, work within and refine the development process, and motivate the team with your excitement for the game!
Requirements
Knowledgeable and passionate about Free-to-Play games.
A minimum of 5 years’ directing video game development.
Shipped multiple high quality products as a game director or game designer.
Outstanding communications and relationship-building skills
Recognized ability to guide and inspire development teams
Able to work well in a team environment and communicate effectively with all development disciplines: programming, art, design, sound, and production.
Exhibited ability to coach and mentor employees at all levels of an organization
You let the best idea win for your game.
Unrelenting self-motivation and initiative to make the game better.
Excited to learn new software and game development processes.
Ownership on creating a positive highly productive work environment.
Pluses
You know how to read and make queries in analytics systems.
You have developed your own games for fun.
You love console and pc gaming.
You love sketching your ideas.
You have a higher educational degree
Required Application Materials
Resume
Cover Letter which should include:
Why you are interested in working at TicToc Games.
What games you are currently playing.
**Only submittals with Cover Letters will be considered.