Senior Game Designer

Job description

TicToc Games is making top-ranking, fun-driven games set in the amazing worlds of PAC-MAN, Wheel of Fortune—and now—The Smurfs! To keep our audience retained and playing, these successful properties demand highly engaging features forged in the fires of Mount Awesome. Our small-n-mighty design team at TicToc Games needs your skill to create games through collaborative vision casting and actionable planning, while using competitive-product-based design practices.

Responsibilities

Keep design current by documenting competitive product, leveraging learnings to use in our titles.

Be the vision holder for the game, driving the game experience for the team.

Prioritize Sprint and Backlog Story and Done Points in JIRA to guide daily stand up meeting goals.

Create clear and efficient wireframes that can be converted into User Stories effortlessly.

Produce easy to understand User Stories and Done Points.

Direct game design while successfully partnering with the producer to deliver and maintain an epic gaming experience.

Discuss the game with the publisher, internal team and management keeping everyone in the loop on the creative.

Ensure every design choice made benefits the Target Audience, Core Gameplay and Monetization efforts.

Drive ideation, high concepts and game decks for new titles to get kicked-off.