Senior Game Artist

About Us :

At WRKSHP, our mission is to bring people together through the power of play. We believe in teamwork, intellectual honesty, and high quality craftsmanship and work hard to create simple, beautiful and massively social games that expand the possibility space of people’s lives.

We are passionate, boot-strapped and profitable. Our 60 person team is made up of the best artists, developers and designers in the world. We have developed over 55 top 25 applications in the App Store and our latest game, Battle Camp, is the world’s largest mobile MMO with over 30 million downloads. Battle Camp was the App Store’s Best Multiplayer Game and is a Top 100 Grossing App in 100 countries on iOS and Android.

The Role :

Are you a talented artist with a passion for gaming and are looking for a way to break into the mobile games industry? We are currently seeking a Game Artist to join our team of talented game professionals.

The game Artist will work closely with our art directors and team on all of our game projects, including our hit game “Battle Camp”. Our ideal candidate must be able to take concept ideas and transform/create finished, high quality production art assets. They will be working in a wide range of subjects such as characters, environments, and UI game objects. Having a keen eye for detail is imperative, and the successful person will be passionate about their work, will constantly be thinking of how assets work with animations and other objects, and is deadline driven. This role will work in both Photoshop and Illustrator.

Due to the nature of this position, no candidate will be considered without a diverse portfolio submission. Candidates identified to continue in the process will be asked to complete an art exercise in addition to an interview.

Responsibilities:

Work on concepts and production assets, creating characters, environments and UI items.

Collaborate with different teams (such as design and animation) to deliver a wide variety of assets (environment, character, and background art, etc.) that fit within the projected style

Managing contractors and ensuring that all the work that is produced is consistent, stylistically, and the highest quality

Communicate with game design, developers and QA to ensure sure your work flows seamlessly through our pipeline and meets the highest visual quality

Requirements :

Portfolio demonstrating artistic skills related to mobile games.

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in game development as an artist

Solid understanding and comfortability with both Photoshop and Illustrator

Able to analyze and understand the style of each project and make sure the rendering of each asset reflects that and remains consistent

Superior attention to light, shade, color, and detail as well as a good understanding of form, shape, and structure

Excellent communication skills and a passion for video games.

While not required, the following attributes will help set you apart from the other candidates: