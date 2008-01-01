Location:
San Rafael, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Some College
Senior Full-Stack Developer
Move fast, and build things. We are looking for a Senior Full-Stack Developer who can translate complex business and functional requirements into elegant, high-performance web/mobile applications and services. We want someone who enjoys a variety of tasks across a wide spectrum of needs, taking ownership of their work, and pride in the quality of their projects.
Collaborate with a talented team of product managers, engineers and designers to deliver world class connected experiences to millions of fans. Ideally, this individual enjoys diving into systems like analytics, CMS’s, and real-time data processing.
Essentials
- Experience with web analytics, real time monitoring and alerting, performance trending, and capacity planning
- Experience with front and back-end web languages such as PHP, Go, Handlebars, Gulp, CSS and Node.js
- Start-to-finish experience at creating apps for web or mobile.
- Experience with web services API integration (Rest, JSON, XML)
- Demonstrated database proficiency in MYSQL and NOSQL (DynamoDB is a plus)
- Technical degree and/or equivalent (5+ years) work experience in related field
- Clear understanding of client and server side caching systems. (Memcached, etc)
- Architecting high throughput API endpoints
Bonus Points
- Knowledge of modern game console hardware and capabilities
- Knowledge of mobile development and cross-platform APIs
- Demonstrated success developing cross-platform services for consoles, set-top boxes, networked media devices and web apps
- Previously shipped cross-platform software (especially in games)
Candidates must be legally authorized to work and accept new employment in the U.S.
Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.
