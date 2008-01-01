Move fast, and build things. We are looking for a Senior Full-Stack Developer who can translate complex business and functional requirements into elegant, high-performance web/mobile applications and services. We want someone who enjoys a variety of tasks across a wide spectrum of needs, taking ownership of their work, and pride in the quality of their projects.

Collaborate with a talented team of product managers, engineers and designers to deliver world class connected experiences to millions of fans. Ideally, this individual enjoys diving into systems like analytics, CMS’s, and real-time data processing.

Essentials

Experience with web analytics, real time monitoring and alerting, performance trending, and capacity planning

Experience with front and back-end web languages such as PHP, Go, Handlebars, Gulp, CSS and Node.js

Start-to-finish experience at creating apps for web or mobile.

Experience with web services API integration (Rest, JSON, XML)

Demonstrated database proficiency in MYSQL and NOSQL (DynamoDB is a plus)

Technical degree and/or equivalent (5+ years) work experience in related field

Clear understanding of client and server side caching systems. (Memcached, etc)

Architecting high throughput API endpoints

Bonus Points

Knowledge of modern game console hardware and capabilities

Knowledge of mobile development and cross-platform APIs

Demonstrated success developing cross-platform services for consoles, set-top boxes, networked media devices and web apps

Previously shipped cross-platform software (especially in games)



Candidates must be legally authorized to work and accept new employment in the U.S.



Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.