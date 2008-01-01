Location:
Senior Environmental Artist
MLB Advanced Media is looking to immediately fill a Senior Environmental Artist position. You make worlds come alive through your deep skills in environmental modeling, texturing, shading and lighting. Your realistic and visually stunning aesthetic sets the mood and creates a place for everything we do. You know what AAA looks like and have a plan to do better.
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for the look and feel for all environmental aspects of our products
- Employ cutting edge 3D graphics techniques including high poly modeling (Maya and ZBrush), baking normal and displacement maps from high-poly to game-res meshes, shader manipulation, modular construction and assembly techniques, knowledge of baked and dynamic lighting models, etc
- Responsible for creating effective and efficient 3D models of natural and architectural environments
- Deliver assets within the confines of real-time engine constraints and programming demands
- Conceptualize, present, and execute ideas within a schedule, while actively participating in technical and artistic problem solving
- Manage outsourced and freelance artists as required based upon project demands
Requirements:
- 5+ years experience in the video game industry on Console or Mobile AAA
- One shipped AAA title as Environmental Artist or similar
- Experience working with Unity, or significant experience with other AAA engines
- Maya, 3D Studio Max, ZBrush (preferred), Photoshop experience and other current gen technical tools
- The successful candidate will be able to concept and create under minimal to moderate supervision
Bonus Skills and Experience:
- Experience with Allegorithmic Substance, ShaderForge or similar
- Significant Unity baked lighting experience
- Experience with physically based rendering
- Architecture or traditional art background
Submission/Portfolio requirements:
- Portfolio, and/or reel demonstrating relevant artistic skills required. Please include 10-15 best examples of your work, 3-5 Texture Sheets including diffuse, spec and normal maps, and lighting examples.
We truly believe we offer a unique opportunity for any technologist:
- The opportunity to work on a bleeding edge technology stack
- The opportunity to work with a world-class team of Software Engineers
- The opportunity to work on award-winning and complex apps and systems
- The opportunity to have an influence on the innovation of products used globally by millions
- The opportunity to work in a highly collaborative team environment
- Amazing benefits including - 100% employer-paid Medical, Dental and Vision.
