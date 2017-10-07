webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Infinity Ward / Activision
Website:
http://www.infinityward.com
Location:
Woodland Hills, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Apply for this job

Senior Environment Artist

Infinity Ward is looking for a talented Senior Environment Artist.

This person will be responsible for the construction of run-time game environments and should have experience in modeling, texturing, and lighting of a scene.

Requirements:
  • The ideal candidate will have at least 5+ years experience in an Environment Artist role having demonstrated the ability to create realistic and visually compelling environments
  • Environment Artists should have expert knowledge of Photoshop, Maya and experience creating next-gen textures using normal maps with diffuse, specular, and next-gen shaders 
  • Experience with game editors and Z-Brush a plus
  • Console experience a plus
  • Art samples required to be considered
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

Friends Who Might Be Interested