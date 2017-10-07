Home
Company Name:
Infinity Ward / Activision
Website:
http://www.infinityward.com
Location:
Woodland Hills, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Senior Environment Artist
Infinity Ward is looking for a talented Senior Environment Artist.
This person will be responsible for the construction of run-time game environments and should have experience in modeling, texturing, and lighting of a scene.
Requirements:
The ideal candidate will have at least 5+ years experience in an Environment Artist role having demonstrated the ability to create realistic and visually compelling environments
Environment Artists should have expert knowledge of Photoshop, Maya and experience creating next-gen textures using normal maps with diffuse, specular, and next-gen shaders
Experience with game editors and Z-Brush a plus
Console experience a plus
Art samples required to be considered
