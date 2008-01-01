Cold Iron

Cold Iron is a team of passionate game developers located in Santa Clara, California. We’re a diverse group of veterans with decades of experience developing and launching award winning MMO and action titles on PC and console.



We decided to start Cold Iron in 2015 so we could create games we want to play, while building a team of developers we love working with.

Senior Environment Artist

Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Senior Environment Artist to join our world class team on our next AAA title for consoles and PC! Do you excel at building props and spaces that are as pleasing to look at as they are to play with? Are you a passionate game developer looking to create the best experiences possible? Join our creative, collaborative studio where you will help craft visually inspiring worlds and awesome gameplay environments.

Responsibilities:

Translate concept art and design ideas into 3D gameplay worlds

Create props, architecture, and terrain models, textures, and materials

Collaborate with the team to design and layout gameplay spaces

Layout levels from whitebox through final set dressing and lighting

Help drive the art vision for the game

Assist in establishing pipelines for the best results in a given amount of time

Help set and maintain the high quality bar for the game

Assist in scoping work for on time milestone deliveries

Guide and mentor other team members

Qualifications