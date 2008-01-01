Location:
San Jose, California
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
High School or equivalent
Senior Environment Artist
Cold Iron is a team of passionate game developers located in San Jose, California. We’re a diverse group of veterans with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning MMO and action titles on PC and console.
Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Senior Environment Artist to join our world class team on our next AAA title for consoles and PC! Do you excel at building props and spaces that are as pleasing to look at as they are to play with? Are you a passionate game developer looking to create the best experiences possible? Join our creative, collaborative studio where you will help craft visually inspiring worlds and awesome gameplay environments.
Responsibilities:
- Translate concept art and design ideas into 3D gameplay worlds
- Create props, architecture, and terrain models, textures, and materials
- Collaborate with the team to design and layout gameplay spaces
- Layout levels from whitebox through final set dressing and lighting
- Help drive the art vision for the game
- Assist in establishing pipelines for the best results in a given amount of time
- Help set and maintain the high quality bar for the game
- Assist in scoping work for on time milestone deliveries
- Guide and mentor other team members
Qualifications:
- Portfolio of work demonstrating strong proficiency as an Environment Artist
- Professional experience working on current generation games
- Strong sense of level design, scale, and gameplay flow
- Passion for playing and creating games
- Self driven with strong communication skills
- Ability to mentor and teach other artists
- Ability to tackle challenges and problem solve with a strong sense of ownership
- Ability to work closely with many other disciplines and be a team player
- Understanding of lighting, composition, and set dressing
- Skilled in creating and understanding PBR materials
- Advanced understanding of Maya/Max, Photoshop, ZBrush
- Advanced understanding of current game art pipelines and methodologies
Would Love to See:
- Experience with Substance, Topogun, SpeedTree, or other additional 3D tools
- Experience with multiplayer games and/or shooters
- Experience with Unreal Engine
Education:
Please Note: Applicants without a portfolio will not be considered. This is a full-time, on-site position.
