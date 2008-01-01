Cold Iron is a team of passionate game developers located in San Jose, California. We’re a diverse group of veterans with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning MMO and action titles on PC and console.

Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Senior Environment Artist to join our world class team on our next AAA title for consoles and PC! Do you excel at building props and spaces that are as pleasing to look at as they are to play with? Are you a passionate game developer looking to create the best experiences possible? Join our creative, collaborative studio where you will help craft visually inspiring worlds and awesome gameplay environments.

Responsibilities:

Translate concept art and design ideas into 3D gameplay worlds

Create props, architecture, and terrain models, textures, and materials

Collaborate with the team to design and layout gameplay spaces

Layout levels from whitebox through final set dressing and lighting

Help drive the art vision for the game

Assist in establishing pipelines for the best results in a given amount of time

Help set and maintain the high quality bar for the game

Assist in scoping work for on time milestone deliveries

Guide and mentor other team members

Qualifications:

Portfolio of work demonstrating strong proficiency as an Environment Artist

Professional experience working on current generation games

Strong sense of level design, scale, and gameplay flow

Passion for playing and creating games

Self driven with strong communication skills

Ability to mentor and teach other artists

Ability to tackle challenges and problem solve with a strong sense of ownership

Ability to work closely with many other disciplines and be a team player

Understanding of lighting, composition, and set dressing

Skilled in creating and understanding PBR materials

Advanced understanding of Maya/Max, Photoshop, ZBrush

Advanced understanding of current game art pipelines and methodologies

Would Love to See:

Experience with Substance, Topogun, SpeedTree, or other additional 3D tools

Experience with multiplayer games and/or shooters

Experience with Unreal Engine

Education:

No requirements

Please Note: Applicants without a portfolio will not be considered. This is a full-time, on-site position.