The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency is looking for a Senior Environment Artist to provide leadership and hands-on art creation to an unannounced Unreal Engine based game. The role will work closely with the Creative Director, Art Director, Engineers, Designers and Tech Artists to bring environments to life in the game.

The role will be a mix of hands on creation of assets as well as helping direct other artists to achieve the look visual targets. The ideal candidate has a good balance of creative and technical abilities across all aspects of environment creation and optimization.



If you play lots of AAA and indie games, have strong opinions on how to drive environment art quality and like to jump between creating, directing and integrating art … please keep reading!



Day to Day Responsibilities:

Take 2D drawings and 3D design meshes and translate them into high quality, playable level art including props, hero set pieces, skyboxes and more

Work w/ the concept team to decide which environment sections need concept art and which concepts are approved for 3D production

Create 3D assets

Help redefine the environment art pipeline to include Substance and / or any other emerging quality boosting tools

Work with art director, tech art and engineering teams to set performance standards for each environment

Integrate and give feedback on other art assets created internally or externally and ultimately get them into each map and ensure quality and uniformity.

Integrate other source assets like animation, vfx and sfx assets into the Unreal Engine as necessary

Help diagnosis art optimization issues

Anticipate the needs of environment creation pipeline and suggest tools to help optimize the creation process





Required Experience:

Demonstrated experience building and optimizing levels

Demonstrated experience interpreting 2D concepts into 3D playable art

Expert level knowledge of Maya

Demonstrated knowledge of working in the Unreal engine

Experience developing collision optimal meshes for online gameplay





Preferred Knowledge/Experience:

Worked on at least 1 game, ideally in Unreal

Able to create shippable quality environment VFX and/or animations as well

Experience working w/ external art development teams is a plus

Ability to develop Maya or Unreal tools to improve level art creation or at least deeply interested and eager to develop new methods for how to optimally populate large levels

Avid gamer with opinions on how to improve games

Experience building or using world builder game tools (eg. Houdini Engine) to develop art for games





Benefits & Perks

An extremely low co-pay for medical, dental and optical insurance for you and your family

401k program with no vesting period

Flexible Spending Accounts for health and child care

Our studio is in a historic building in the thriving downtown San Diego Gaslamp district

Free downtown 24 hour parking



