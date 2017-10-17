The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency is looking for a Senior Environment Artist to provide leadership and hands-on art creation to an unannounced Unreal Engine based game. The role will work closely with the Creative Director, Art Director, Engineers, Designers and Tech Artists to bring environments to life in the game.
The role will be a mix of hands on creation of assets as well as helping direct other artists to achieve the look visual targets. The ideal candidate has a good balance of creative and technical abilities across all aspects of environment creation and optimization.
If you play lots of AAA and indie games, have strong opinions on how to drive environment art quality and like to jump between creating, directing and integrating art … please keep reading!
Day to Day Responsibilities:
Take 2D drawings and 3D design meshes and translate them into high quality, playable level art including props, hero set pieces, skyboxes and more
Work w/ the concept team to decide which environment sections need concept art and which concepts are approved for 3D production
Create 3D assets
Help redefine the environment art pipeline to include Substance and / or any other emerging quality boosting tools
Work with art director, tech art and engineering teams to set performance standards for each environment
Integrate and give feedback on other art assets created internally or externally and ultimately get them into each map and ensure quality and uniformity.
Integrate other source assets like animation, vfx and sfx assets into the Unreal Engine as necessary
Help diagnosis art optimization issues
Anticipate the needs of environment creation pipeline and suggest tools to help optimize the creation process
Required Experience:
Demonstrated experience building and optimizing levels
Demonstrated experience interpreting 2D concepts into 3D playable art
Expert level knowledge of Maya
Demonstrated knowledge of working in the Unreal engine
Experience developing collision optimal meshes for online gameplay
Preferred Knowledge/Experience:
Worked on at least 1 game, ideally in Unreal
Able to create shippable quality environment VFX and/or animations as well
Experience working w/ external art development teams is a plus
Ability to develop Maya or Unreal tools to improve level art creation or at least deeply interested and eager to develop new methods for how to optimally populate large levels
Avid gamer with opinions on how to improve games
Experience building or using world builder game tools (eg. Houdini Engine) to develop art for games
Benefits & Perks