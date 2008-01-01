Location:
Salt Lake City, Utah
Country:
United States
Platform
Playstation 4, Playstation Vita, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Senior Environment Artist
Warner Bros. Games Inc. seeks a Senior Environment Artist, Unreal for the Avalanche Animation department. Are you an Environment Artist that would like to part of an exciting new AAA game project? We are looking for talented artists that are 3D modelers and texture painters that can help create stunning next-gen game environments. We're looking for individuals that are creative and self-motivated. If you feel like you have the skillset that would make you a good addition to our team, we would love to hear from you and see your demo reel showcasing some of your work. Send us your resume for consideration.
Avalanche Software was acquired by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment from Disney in 2016. The studio's first title under WBIE will be a companion video game to the upcoming Cars 3, in partnership with Warner Bros., Disney, and Pixar.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
JOB REQUIREMENTS:
- Model, texture and light believable environments based on high-end geo and concept art.
- Ensure consistency and quality of own work.
- Understand memory and frame-rate budgets and work within those constraints.
- Receive feedback and modify work based on direction.
- Work with the Art Director and Designers to establish the overall look for a level.
- Bachelor's degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or five to seven years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
- Proficient in modeling and texturing using Maya, Photoshop and Substance Designer/Painter.
- A portfolio that shows a keen eye for spatial composition and building believable scenes.
- Expert understanding of Maya, Photoshop, Z-brush.
- In depth understanding and proficiency in using Unreal.
- Expert understanding of generating normal maps from high poly models.
- Expertise in low and hi-poly modeling for video games.
- Exceptional mix of traditional 2D Texturing and 3D Modeling skills.
- Ability to perform well under pressure and deliver work in a timely manner.
- Excellent communication, interpersonal and organizational skills.
- Strong belief in a Team-based approach.
- 5+ years of relevant game production experience.
