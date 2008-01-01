If you are ready to step up to the plate, swing for the fences, and get the opportunity to work on a Spider-Man game – then we want to hear from you. Insomniac Games is looking for a Senior Environment Artist to help maintain established quality and artistic consistency of environment art. This role sets an example to the production team by the creation of art assets and professional conduct. S/he implements new production methods to improve performance and efficiency, acts as a liaison with the tools department, and builds environment art assets. Keep reading!

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Maintains consistent aesthetic and technical quality in all environments

Maintains consistent style under the direction of the Art Director and Lead Environment Artist

Works closely with level designers to lay out levels that work for design and gameplay and follow the aesthetic and technical guidelines set by the Lead; levels must also be laid out with scope control in mind so deadlines can be met

Works closely with the tools department to implement new production methods

Participates in the planning of project environments

Other duties may be assigned

Responsible for overseeing and/or creating the following environment art components:

Design roughs

Visual prototype levels

Technology test levels

Low detail (layout) geometry

Medium detail (asset) geometry

High detail (normal map generation) geometry

Instance composition and layout

Texture maps

Surfaces

Collision

Zone/Region setup and implementation

Level optimization (which includes vram, mram, Framerate, etc…)

Additional Production Responsibilities:

Tool proposals

Tool beta testing

Assigning bugs and verifying bug fixes

Working with concept/polish team to ensure proper production quality

This position assists with the training of environment art team members and assists with problem solving for new technology. Schedules and guides a small team of environment artists.

Education and/or Experience:

Fifth year college or university program certificate; or five to seven years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Expert understanding of Maya (or Max), Photoshop, Mudbox, Z-brush or equivalent.

Expert understanding of generating normal maps from high poly models.

Proficient in texture creation with Photoshop, Substance Designer, or equivalent.

Advanced understanding of node based shader networks.

Advanced understanding of at least one current gen level editor.

Understanding of source control via Perforce or equivalent.

Other Skills: Excellent foundations skills, including composition, design, and color theory. Strong traditional painting skills Ability to create models and shaders for a range of art directions, from photorealistic to stylized. Ability to meet deadlines under tight schedules. Willingness to receive direction and work closely with a team. Must play games or understand the goal of a level design.

If this sounds like the opportunity that you have been looking for, we look forward to hearing from you. Please note- this is a project hire, but benefit eligible role. Just apply to the link below. Thanks!