Are you looking to work in a creative and fun environment where you can work with a tight knit team and have a big impact in creating a AAA game? Sucker Punch is looking for a self-driven Senior Environment Artist to use their strong modeling, texturing, and technical skills to inspire and create compelling worlds that push the boundary of gameplay, art and story-telling on PlayStation 4.



Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Create props, architecture, and terrain models, textures, and materials

Collaborate with the art and design teams to design and layout game play spaces and create visually striking game environments

Work with the Art Director and Environment Art Lead to drive the art vision for the game

Follow established art direction and style through use of concepts and critiques.

Translate concept art and design ideas into 3D gameplay worlds

Participate in establishing pipelines for the best results in a given amount of time

Participate in establishing and maintaining the high quality bar for the game

Participate in scoping work for environment art planning and milestone deliveries

Ensure that assets meet the performance and memory requirements of the game engine and hardware.

Guide and mentor other team members.

Be able to work well as a team member or small team lead.

Ability to adapt and assume new responsibilities should the need arise.

Qualifications:

Portfolio of work demonstrating strong proficiency as an Environment Artist.

Professional experience working on current generation games.

Self-driven with strong communication skills.

Ability to mentor and teach other artists.

Expert understanding of Maya, Photoshop, Mudbox, Z-brush or equivalent.

Expert understanding of generating normal maps from high poly models.

Expert ability to create realistic looking textures and models.

Understanding of source control via Perforce or equivalent.

Ability to meet deadlines under tight schedules.

Five or more years of professional experience.

Desired Skills and Pluses

Knowledge of texturing programs like Substance or Quixel.

Knowledge of real-time rendering tech.

Understanding in creating PBR materials and rendering.

Previous console development experience.

Portfolio and other Requirements