Location:
Los Angeles, California
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
2
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Senior Environment Aritist
Respawn Entertainment is an independent game development studio that was founded in 2010 by former co-founders of Infinity Ward and creators of the multi-billion dollar Call of Duty and Modern Warfare franchises. We have since shipped Titanfall and Titanfall 2 to critical acclaim, and are currently hiring for both our Star Wars ™ and Titanfall development teams. Our motto is gameplay first, and the opportunity to create groundbreaking AAA games with some of the best developer talent in the industry awaits our future team members.
What you’ll do...
- Bring life and excitement to the game through your design and implementation of high quality, believable 3D environments and assets.
- Create highly detailed and realistic textures/materials.
- Work closely with designers and art leads to ensure that environments and assets match quality bar and vision for the game.
- Ensure that art assets are performant, and fit within their memory budgets. Fix bugs as needed.
- Conduct research for reference material, participate in photo shoots and help build texture library.
- Follow schedule and deliver assets on time
Ideally, you'll have...
- 5+ years’ experience as a 3D Artist.
- Portfolio of highly detailed 3D art with a focus on environments and variety of subject matter (buildings, props, natural landscapes, etc.) Portfolio should show quality, taste, and ability to hit a photorealistic/believable look.
- Mastery of relevant software packages such as Maya, Photoshop, Substance, and Zbrush.
- Strong understanding of scale, proportion, and surface properties.
- Experience working within a game engine and implementing 3D work into engine.
- Passion for making and playing games.
- Shipped AAA game(s) a plus.
Benefits & Perks…
- Medical, Dental, Vision, Disability, Life and AD&D insurance benefits.
- Flexible Spending Accounts for health and child care.
- 401K with company match and no vesting period.
- Employee Assistance Plan (EAP).
- Relocation assistance.
- Paid vacation, post-project & holiday office closures, and sick days.
- Company-sponsored team events: movie screenings, industry gatherings, and game launch parties to name a few.
- Fun office parties throughout the year for employees, friends, and family.
- Spacious modern campus with open work spaces and lots of daylight.
- Game room with a pool table, ping pong, foosball, arcade and tabletop games.
- Fully stocked kitchens with fresh fruit, breakfast, snacks, and more.
- Convenient meal order service for on-site lunch deliveries.
- State of the art on-site gym with 24/7 access.
- On-site yoga classes, massages, and car washes available.
- A variety of interest groups and outdoor activities to join with other Respawn Employees: marathons, hikes, biking, and soccer among others.
- Friendly, caring co-workers and management.
