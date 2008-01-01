The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency is actively searching for a talented senior engineer to augment our game development teams. The engineer will work with our experienced teams of engineers, designers, tech-artists and animators in the creation of an online multiplayer games.
Principal Duties and Responsibilities
Network gameplay programming. (Implementation of game flow logic, game modes, character behaviors, animation trees, camera logic and sound support.)
Engine system programming. (Implementation of scripting, physics, collision, animation and rendering systems.)
User interface programming. (Implementation of screens and huds.)
Gameplay prototyping.
Tools and pipeline development. (Implementation of game editor extensions to facilitate the game development process.)
Providing technical support for the internal development team.
Quality assurance testing and reporting.
Contributing to game design and technical design documentation.
Planning project milestones and effectively managing personal tasks to hit deadlines on time.
Effectively communicating with managers and inform them of progress and impediments.
Actively maintaining skill-sets and knowledge base to keep up with the latest industry innovations.
Desired Skills & Experience
Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or Game Development Trade School.
Proficient in C++ or C# programming languages.
Ability to write efficient, clear, maintainable and portable code.
Strong understanding of data structures, algorithms and methodologies.
Competent in 3D vector math.
Positive attitude and a desire to work in a collaborative team environment.
Experience with Unity3D or Unreal Engine preferred.