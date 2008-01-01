Experience shipping console, PC or mobile games preferred. Must be eligible to work for a company in the US.

Experience with Unity3D or Unreal Engine preferred.

Positive attitude and a desire to work in a collaborative team environment.

Strong understanding of data structures, algorithms and methodologies.

Ability to write efficient, clear, maintainable and portable code.

Proficient in C++ or C# programming languages.

Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or Game Development Trade School.

Actively maintaining skill-sets and knowledge base to keep up with the latest industry innovations.

Effectively communicating with managers and inform them of progress and impediments.

Planning project milestones and effectively managing personal tasks to hit deadlines on time.

Contributing to game design and technical design documentation.

Providing technical support for the internal development team.

Tools and pipeline development. (Implementation of game editor extensions to facilitate the game development process.)

User interface programming. (Implementation of screens and huds.)

Engine system programming. (Implementation of scripting, physics, collision, animation and rendering systems.)

Network gameplay programming. (Implementation of game flow logic, game modes, character behaviors, animation trees, camera logic and sound support.)

The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency is actively searching for a talented senior engineer to augment our game development teams. The engineer will work with our experienced teams of engineers, designers, tech-artists and animators in the creation of an online multiplayer games.

