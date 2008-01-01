webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency Inc.
Website:
http://bartletjones.com
Location:
San Diego, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Playstation 4
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
4
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Senior Engineer

The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency is actively searching for a talented senior engineer to augment our game development teams. The engineer will work with our experienced teams of engineers, designers, tech-artists and animators in the creation of an online multiplayer games.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities

  • Network gameplay programming. (Implementation of game flow logic, game modes, character behaviors, animation trees, camera logic and sound support.)

  • Engine system programming. (Implementation of scripting, physics, collision, animation and rendering systems.)

  • User interface programming. (Implementation of screens and huds.)

  • Gameplay prototyping.

  • Tools and pipeline development. (Implementation of game editor extensions to facilitate the game development process.)

  • Providing technical support for the internal development team.

  • Quality assurance testing and reporting.

  • Contributing to game design and technical design documentation.

  • Planning project milestones and effectively managing personal tasks to hit deadlines on time.

  • Effectively communicating with managers and inform them of progress and impediments.

  • Actively maintaining skill-sets and knowledge base to keep up with the latest industry innovations.

Desired Skills & Experience

  • Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or Game Development Trade School.

  • Proficient in C++ or C# programming languages.

  • Ability to write efficient, clear, maintainable and portable code.

  • Strong understanding of data structures, algorithms and methodologies.

  • Competent in 3D vector math.

  • Positive attitude and a desire to work in a collaborative team environment.

  • Experience with Unity3D or Unreal Engine preferred.

  • Experience shipping console, PC or mobile games preferred.

    Must be eligible to work for a company in the US. 
