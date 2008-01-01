Will you be part of our adventure?

We’re looking for world-class game makers and bright new talent -- people who want to work on beloved products and do the best work of their careers. Here are the kinds of people we love working with: people with new ideas; people smarter than us, who can help us learn new tricks and also grow themselves; people who love both games and the technology inside them; people who have an entrepreneurial spirit; people who enjoy tackling difficult problems and doing things that have never been done before. Does that sound like you?

We are currently looking for like-minded Engineers who want to join us making beloved games.

As a Senior Engineer you are a person that has top notch skills in several areas as well as a broad knowledge across a many areas of game development. You have a history of shipping games with the highest quality. You love a technical challenge and rise to the occasion. You are a person with a strong appetite for learning new things. You make the team around you better and mentor those with less experience. You are comfortable when all the details are not refined and will help to solve those details. You have experience shipping AAA titles on consoles. You know how to lead. You love games and know how to bring a designer’s idea to life.

At Playful you will have the opportunity to have a major impact on games. You will work with designers and artists to bring the creative vision to life. You will work on all aspects of the game to delivering creativity, performance and quality. You will help define best practices and processes that make development successful. Even though working with a specific game team, you will be part of a larger engineering group and will help shape how Playful develops games.

Here are specific things we are looking for.

Track record of shipping AAA games

Unity or Unreal Engine experience on consoles

Excellent debugging, profiling and optimizing skills

Software architecture expertise

Leadership capabilities

Solid understanding of 3D math

Proficient in at least one of the following: Graphics pipeline and shader development Physics Memory Management Multi-threading Networking



Learn more about us at www.playfulcorp.com