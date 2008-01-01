Senior Engineer - Interactive VR

The Third Floor visualizes stories at every stage of their creation - From storyboards to post-production, we collaborate across the globe to explore narrative; design shots; and create technical solutions to help build award-winning visuals and immersive experiences.





Our VR team is looking for an experienced programmer to help build our next generation of products. You will work with the VR team to contribute across all aspects of development. Strong candidates will have a deep understanding of interactive design and engineering, systems implementation, and be able to take responsibility for discrete systems. Being agile and able to quickly switch between multiple tasks is an essential requirement in this fast-developing space.





Responsibilities:

Build amazing VR games and experiences.

Work closely with technical and creative disciplines to define and rapidly prototype interactive products.

Create clean, efficient, and well documented solutions for use across multiple VR projects.

Improve existing systems and pipelines to aid in the creation of new experiences.

Investigate and create new tools and technologies to improve efficiency and power our next generation of content.

Required Skills:

Expert knowledge of Unreal Engine and C++.

Experience working within game or interactive entertainment development teams.

Strong engineering skills applicable to VR and gaming applications, including a combination of VR interaction techniques, 3D graphics, UI / UX, animation and IK systems.

Track record of commercially published titles, preferably on console or VR platforms in entertainment space.

Deep working hands-on knowledge and understanding of software design and coding techniques.

5+ years of interactive development experience.

Knowledge of VR and gaming platforms and middleware technologies - strengths & weaknesses.

Debugging and optimization skills.

Experience with project management tools and techniques (Agile / Scrum, Perforce, Jira / Trello, GreenHopper, etc.).

Able to think creatively resolve technical challenges and limitations.

A desire to learn new innovative technologies to improve personal development and skills.

BS or MS in computer science, software engineering, or equivalent formal qualifications.

Desired Skills:





Additional experience with Unity and C# highly beneficial.

Working knowledge of 360 spherical video and stereographic techniques.

Experience developing across multiple VR / AR systems such as Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, PlayStation VR, GearVR and Google Daydream, etc.

Experience with Maya and other content creation tools, ability to understand and communicate asset budgets and best practices.

Solid understanding of optimization techniques to target multiple platforms.

Bonus points for back-end scripting, BI / Analytics, and tools automation.

Personal Characteristics