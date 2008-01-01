Location:
New York, New York
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
iOS, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
3
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Senior Engineer, Gaming and VR
MLB Advanced Media is seeking a Senior Unity Engineer to join our team for a new, exciting baseball game title. A Senior Unity Engineer in this role will develop new systems and gameplay for our baseball software products, working closely with programmers, artists, and designers with a great deal of autonomy.
Responsibilities:
- The Senior Unity Engineer will manage, design, implement, debug and document new game systems and tools in Unity
- Must create high quality, high performance code
- Follow coding standards and best practices
- Work cohesively with a team of programmers, artists and designers
- Extrapolate tasks from game design documents, feature stories, conversations, and requirements
- Provide accurate time estimates for tasks and work within those constraints
Requirements:
- Extensive experience with and excellent knowledge of the Unity 3D engine
- Exceptional knowledge of C# and debugging
- Outstanding knowledge of the optimization and debugging process in Unity
- Previous experience developing for current generation of gaming platforms
- Usage and appreciation of software design patterns
- Working knowledge of 3D math
- Ability to work independently and to be self-directing
- Must have released at least three professional games
- Must have released at least one game on a current-generation game console
- Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or equivalent
- Love of baseball and baseball games a big plus
- Must be an avid gamer with a passion for creating great games.
- Previous experience leading a team is a plus
We truly believe we offer a unique combination of opportunities for any game developer:
- The opportunity to work with a world-class team of game developers in NYC
- The opportunity to work on award-winning and complex apps and systems
- The opportunity to have an influence on the innovation of products used globally by millions
- The opportunity to work in a highly collaborative team environment
- Amazing benefits including - 100% employer-paid Medical, Dental and Vision
