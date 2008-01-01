webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
MLB Advanced Media
Location:
New York, New York
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
iOS, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
3
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Senior Engineer, Gaming and VR

MLB Advanced Media is seeking a Senior Unity Engineer to join our team for a new, exciting baseball game title. A Senior Unity Engineer in this role will develop new systems and gameplay for our baseball software products, working closely with programmers, artists, and designers with a great deal of autonomy.

Responsibilities:

  • The Senior Unity Engineer will manage, design, implement, debug and document new game systems and tools in Unity
  • Must create high quality, high performance code
  • Follow coding standards and best practices
  • Work cohesively with a team of programmers, artists and designers
  • Extrapolate tasks from game design documents, feature stories, conversations, and requirements
  • Provide accurate time estimates for tasks and work within those constraints

Requirements:

  • Extensive experience with and excellent knowledge of the Unity 3D engine
  • Exceptional knowledge of C# and debugging
  • Outstanding knowledge of the optimization and debugging process in Unity
  • Previous experience developing for current generation of gaming platforms
  • Usage and appreciation of software design patterns
  • Working knowledge of 3D math
  • Ability to work independently and to be self-directing
  • Must have released at least three professional games
  • Must have released at least one game on a current-generation game console
  • Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or equivalent
  • Love of baseball and baseball games a big plus
  • Must be an avid gamer with a passion for creating great games.
  • Previous experience leading a team is a plus

We truly believe we offer a unique combination of opportunities for any game developer:

  • The opportunity to work with a world-class team of game developers in NYC
  • The opportunity to work on award-winning and complex apps and systems
  • The opportunity to have an influence on the innovation of products used globally by millions
  • The opportunity to work in a highly collaborative team environment
  • Amazing benefits including - 100% employer-paid Medical, Dental and Vision
