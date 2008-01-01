Senior Engineer, Gaming and VR

MLB Advanced Media is seeking a Senior Unity Engineer to join our team for a new, exciting baseball game title. A Senior Unity Engineer in this role will develop new systems and gameplay for our baseball software products, working closely with programmers, artists, and designers with a great deal of autonomy.

Responsibilities:

The Senior Unity Engineer will manage, design, implement, debug and document new game systems and tools in Unity

Must create high quality, high performance code

Follow coding standards and best practices

Work cohesively with a team of programmers, artists and designers

Extrapolate tasks from game design documents, feature stories, conversations, and requirements

Provide accurate time estimates for tasks and work within those constraints

Requirements:

Extensive experience with and excellent knowledge of the Unity 3D engine

Exceptional knowledge of C# and debugging

Outstanding knowledge of the optimization and debugging process in Unity

Previous experience developing for current generation of gaming platforms

Usage and appreciation of software design patterns

Working knowledge of 3D math

Ability to work independently and to be self-directing

Must have released at least three professional games

Must have released at least one game on a current-generation game console

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or equivalent

Love of baseball and baseball games a big plus

Must be an avid gamer with a passion for creating great games.

Previous experience leading a team is a plus

We truly believe we offer a unique combination of opportunities for any game developer: