webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
System Era Softworks
Website:
https://systemera.net/jobs/
Location:
Seattle, Washington
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
2
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Apply for this job

Senior Engineer - Dev Ops and Services

As the devops and services engineer at System Era, you would be responsible for most of the studio's interfaces with backend server ops, both in internal development scenarios and for game clients. You would own internal services including build automation and deployment, as well as external service interaction code such as matchmaking lifecycle and e-commerce, and cross-over services including crash reporting and telemetry. You are excellent at designing platform abstractions, REST APIs, a master of security and authentication, and skilled at identifying and solving data bottlenecks in high-volume pipelines.

Qualifications:
  • Deep understanding of SCM APIs, branch management, and deployment into store portals.
  • Experience with C++ build systems.
  • Familiar with OS and network troubleshooting
  • Strong C/C++ coding and debugging skills.
  • Experience with C#, Python, or Javascript.
  • 5+ years industry experience having shipped at least 1 title.
  • Bachelor's Degree in relevant field (or equivalent experience)
Nice to Have:
  • Experience with Steam, Xbox, Sony matchmaking APIs
  • Experience with other major 3rd party services APIs
  • 10+ years experience and multiple titles shipped.

Send your resume to jobs@systemera.net to be considered for this role.

Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

More Jobs Like This

We couldn't find matching jobs.

Friends Who Might Be Interested