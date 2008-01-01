Location:
Senior Engineer - Dev Ops and Services
As the devops and services engineer at System Era, you would be responsible for most of the studio's interfaces with backend server ops, both in internal development scenarios and for game clients. You would own internal services including build automation and deployment, as well as external service interaction code such as matchmaking lifecycle and e-commerce, and cross-over services including crash reporting and telemetry. You are excellent at designing platform abstractions, REST APIs, a master of security and authentication, and skilled at identifying and solving data bottlenecks in high-volume pipelines.
Qualifications:
Nice to Have:
- Deep understanding of SCM APIs, branch management, and deployment into store portals.
- Experience with C++ build systems.
- Familiar with OS and network troubleshooting
- Strong C/C++ coding and debugging skills.
- Experience with C#, Python, or Javascript.
- 5+ years industry experience having shipped at least 1 title.
- Bachelor's Degree in relevant field (or equivalent experience)
- Experience with Steam, Xbox, Sony matchmaking APIs
- Experience with other major 3rd party services APIs
- 10+ years experience and multiple titles shipped.
Send your resume to jobs@systemera.net to be considered for this role.
