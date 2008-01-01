webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Impulse Gear, Inc.
Website:
http://www.impulsegear.com
Location:
San Francisco, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Enhanced / Virtual Reality, Playstation 4
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Master's Degree/MBA
Senior Engine Programmer

Does eliminating a branch in an inner loop make you smile? Impulse Gear is looking for a Senior Engine Programmer to join us as we create the next blockbuster hit for Virtual Reality.


Impulse Gear just released Farpoint, the highest selling VR title to date. We are a small studio of 15 people, located in downtown San Francisco. Our focus is on creating high quality full length virtual reality games. Check out Farpoint’s story trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGtLBjQ53tg


Impulse Gear offers above standard salary and an excellent benefits package. We offer the Platinum plan from our two health insurance providers, Kaiser and Blue Shield, and we pay all premiums for you and your dependants. We also offer dental, vision, and other benefits.


As a small studio every person has a huge impact on the game. We value fast iteration and people who take initiative and love to learn.


A Senior Engine Programmer should expect to:


- Design and implement new engine features to support the unique requirements of our next title.

- Identify optimization opportunities in runtime components and offline tools including processor specific optimizations.

- Work independently to complete projects with limited supervision.

- Be tightly integrated into the team and proactively gather requirements across disciplinary boundaries.

- Always be learning and staying current with new techniques in the art of making games.


Requirements:

- Must have a positive and supportive attitude and enjoy working with others

- 7-10 years of game development experience or a combination of both experience and education

- Proficient in advanced C++

- Desire to work on Virtual Reality games

- Comfortable writing highly performant code

- Extensive experience with vector math and matrices


Optional:

- Experience developing on Playstation 4 or PSVR

- Experience with UE4

- Comfortable reading and debugging assembly

- Experience with SIMD programming


