SENIOR ENGINE PROGRAMMER

Who We Are:

Let’s talk some truth: making games is hard. It’s a collision of art & technology that’s about as predictable as a tornado. There’s no secret formula, no foolproof blueprint – but it certainly helps to have a reason for making games in the first place. “Every Player’s Story is Unique.” At Hangar 13, that’s why we make games. We want to give players the freedom to choose how to overcome challenges and make meaningful decisions that shape the world and characters around them.

Hangar 13 is the newest 2K development studio. We’re focused on creating AAA games for console and PC. The studio is comprised of industry veterans drawn from a diverse range of studios, who have collectively shipped hundreds of titles across a wide variety of genres. We are located just thirty minutes north of San Francisco, and we recently released our first title, Mafia III. We’re currently building our own proprietary engine and tools in service of our next AAA title, still unannounced.

What We Need:

Hangar 13 is looking for a Senior Engine Programmer who enjoys a collaborative and creative work environment and is looking to push the boundaries of cutting edge 3D graphics. Research, develop, implement, and debug high-end and photorealistic graphics techniques applicable to characters and large-scale environments.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

Write code that fulfills the functional and technical requirements of the project

Provide the Lead Programmer with feedback regarding the time allotted to assigned tasks

Assist the artists and designers with the creation of cutting edge environments within technical requirements

Work with proprietary existing software technology and build new technology in order to fulfill the project’s technical requirements

Optimize game subsystem by taking full advantage of target hardware and architecture

Research coding techniques and algorithms in order to keep current on technological developments and advancements in the game industry

Identify technical and developmental risks/obstacles and generate solutions to overcome identified risks

Supervise junior or mid-level programmers as required

Participate on development of low level systems like streaming, generic serialization, entity system and more

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related discipline

5+ years of programming experience on commercial software projects

Experience developing for games; preferably action, FPS or 3PS titles

Shipped one or more AAA game titles

Experience with multi-processor programming

Experience developing for game consoles

Experience working on core gameplay systems and/or AI

Experience working on multi-platform software projects

Expertise in C / C++

Strong 3D math skills

Ability to research, analyze and optimize code to meet performance requirements

Ability to learn and master new technologies and code

Ability to work independently and efficiently under reasonable deadlines

