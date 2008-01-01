Location:
KIRKLAND, Washington
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Some College
Senior Engine Programmer
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with cross discipline team members to develop key systems on multiple platforms
- Communicate with other developers within the team to improve existing features and tools
Requirements
- Minimum of 3 years of experience in game development as an engine programmer with at least 1 shipped title
- Advanced understanding of C++
- Experience working in the Unreal Engine or comparable game engines
Pluses
- Degree in computer science or similar discipline
Required Application Materials:
- Resume
- Cover Letter which should include
- Why you are interested in working for Studio Wildcard
- What games you are currently playing
