Company Name:
Studio Wildcard
Website:
http://www.studiowildcard.com/
Location:
KIRKLAND, Washington
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Some College
Senior Engine Programmer

Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with cross discipline team members to develop key systems on multiple platforms
  • Communicate with other developers within the team to improve existing features and tools

 

Requirements

  • Minimum of 3 years of experience in game development as an engine programmer with at least 1 shipped title
  • Advanced understanding of C++
  • Experience working in the Unreal Engine or comparable game engines

 

Pluses

  • Degree in computer science or similar discipline

 

Required Application Materials:

  • Resume
  • Cover Letter which should include
    • Why you are interested in working for Studio Wildcard
    • What games you are currently playing
