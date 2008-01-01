webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Studio Wildcard
Website:
http://www.studiowildcard.com/
Location:
Kirkland, Washington
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Apply for this job

Senior Engine Programmer

Studio Wildcard, creators of the smash indie hit ARK: Survival Evolved, was founded in 2014 by industry veterans Jeremy Stieglitz and Jesse Rapczak. ARK is the most successful Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview title ever and continues to break industry records on consoles and PC. With offices in Seattle, WA and Gainesville, FL., Wildcard is seeking talented developers who are excited to work on ARK and groundbreaking new projects.

 

Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with cross discipline team members to develop key systems on multiple platforms

  • Communicate with other developers within the team to improve existing features and tools

 

Requirements

  • Minimum of 3 years of experience in game development as an engine programmer with at least 1 shipped title

  • Advanced understanding of C++

  • Experience working in the Unreal Engine

 

Pluses

  • Degree in computer science or similar discipline

 

Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

Friends Who Might Be Interested