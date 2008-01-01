Senior Engine Programmer

Degree in computer science or similar discipline

Experience working in the Unreal Engine

Advanced understanding of C++

Minimum of 3 years of experience in game development as an engine programmer with at least 1 shipped title

Communicate with other developers within the team to improve existing features and tools

Collaborate with cross discipline team members to develop key systems on multiple platforms

Studio Wildcard, creators of the smash indie hit ARK: Survival Evolved, was founded in 2014 by industry veterans Jeremy Stieglitz and Jesse Rapczak. ARK is the most successful Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview title ever and continues to break industry records on consoles and PC. With offices in Seattle, WA and Gainesville, FL., Wildcard is seeking talented developers who are excited to work on ARK and groundbreaking new projects.

