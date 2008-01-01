webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Stern Pinball Inc
Website:
http://www.sternpinball.com/
Location:
Elk Grove Village, Illinois
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Arcade/Coin-Op
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Senior Embedded Software Engineer / Senior Systems Software Engineer

The Senior Systems Software Engineer at Stern Pinball is responsible for maintaining the core system software used in Stern pinball machines.

This includes maintenance of legacy code, implementing new features and requirements for new games and hardware. This also involves creating and maintaining software for test fixtures used to test hardware during manufacturing. The Systems Software engineer will interact with game developers to assist them with implementing games on the system, and identifying and implementing new features to support game development.

The Systems Software Engineer will interact with Hardware engineers and technicians to help define, bring up, test, and debug new hardware, as well as help troubleshoot existing hardware. The Systems Software engineer is also responsible for troubleshooting and resolving issues that arise in the field.

 

- 5+ years’ experience programming applications in  C/C++

- Experience with multi-threaded applications in C and C++ (posix) and understanding of synchronization primitives, real time schedulers, and cooperative multitasking schedulers.

- Familiarity with Linux kernel internals, device drivers, kernel modules, kernel configuration.

- Experience with command and control of devices (solenoids, lamps (LED's), motors, etc.) in a real time environment.

- Good written and oral communication skills.

- Excellent debugging skills and problem solving skills.

- Ability to read and understand a schematic.

- Experience with ARM processers and ARM assembly a plus. 

- Experience with Yocto build environment a plus.

- Experience with OpenGL and 2d/3d graphics rendering pipelines a plus.

- Experience with audio programming a plus.

