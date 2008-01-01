Bethesda Softworks is seeking a qualified Senior DevOps Engineer to help create, enhance, and maintain AWS infrastructure that allows our platform team to streamline its development and deployment process.

You will be responsible for helping to scale out infrastructure by creating a highly scalable and resilient framework based on reusable recipes that will help monitor systems, auto scale, recover from failures, and automate day to day tasks.

We are looking for people who are passionate and enthusiastic about building great products, who are also inspired problem-solvers with proven experience developing high-quality and highly automated and resilient applications in a fast moving, entrepreneurial environment.

Responsibilities

As Senior DevOps Engineer, you will be responsible:

Design, manage and maintain tools to automate operational processes. Work to create tools or process to allow development teams to self-serve their platform needs.

Lead requirements gathering meetings with various teams to understand automation opportunities, roadblocks and enhancements.

Implement continuous delivery system for AWS and work to create continuous delivery pipelines to automatically push code through the environments

Working closely with development teams to help engineer scalable, reliable, and resilient software running in AWS.

Create and enhance monitoring of systems and services to proactively prevent outages and to establish key metrics to optimize reliability and performance.

Providing analytics and forecasts for cloud capacity and spending.

Create and maintain documentation of all automation in the environment.

Create documentation for supported systems and services.

Identify duties that can be transitioned to the Network Operation Center (NOC).

Train and share best practices development operations and release automation with other teams.

Oversee continuous Integration and continues deployment.

Participate in development scrum meetings

Participate in on-call escalation and troubleshooting environmental issues.

Manage production, QA, and staging environments.

Requirements

Expertise with development operations and release automation.

Expertise with AWS

Expertise with scripting (preferably python)

Expertise with automation tools (i.e. Ansible, Chef, Puppet, Salt, etc.)

Expertise with monitoring, trending and reporting tools (i.e. Graphite, New Relic, Splunk, Sensu)

Expertise with administrating, troubleshooting, tuning Linux (i.e. CPU, memory, disk, network, kernel)

Experience with using AWS CLI and api’s

Experience with continuous integration tools (i.e. Jenkins, Team city)

Experience with source control systems (github, svn, perforce)

Experience with creating technical documentation

Experience with the full lifecycle of an online service

Strong communication skills

Must be a self-starter

Desired Skills

Experience with Azure

Experience with Windows

Experience with NoSQL/SQL, Key-Value stores and SQL databases (i.e. MongoDB, Redis, MySQL, etc.)

Experience with security best practices

Experience with the software lifecycle of an online service