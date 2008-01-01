Senior Developer - ESC Games

ESC Games has developed the next video game platform — a proprietary gaming system where dozens of players compete in casual games and short eSports-style competitions in the same venue. ESC Games brings dozens of players together in mini-eSports arenas.





We have built the hardware infrastructure, including custom touchscreen controllers, software and an initial portfolio of ten games, plus an additional two games developed by Warner Bros.





ESC Games is a pioneer in the gaming and entertainment space, comprised of an operational product business that designs and constructs the ESC Game Theater, the company’s inaugural product, as well as the ESC Game Studio to develop games.





ESC Games has an immediate opportunity for an experienced and seasoned Unity Developer to update and upgrade the back-end of the game platform, The ESC Game Theater, and the games produced for the theater. The majority of this work includes gaining a deep understanding of an existing code-base and reorganizing the code and scripts to accommodate future development and ease transitions between contributors.





Responsibilities include:

Gain a solid understanding of the existing code in 11 games and the platform

Organize and comment the code

Work with existing developers to lay out the roadmap for the next iteration

Plan out and execute a strategy for upgrading the entire system, including games, and assist in acquiring and managing any additional required talent

Commit the code to GitHub/Bit Bucket in a clear structure for other developers

Propose optimizations for existing games / code and implement if approved

Troubleshoot and fix any bugs that arise during the public deployment





Job Requirements

Computer science degree or equivalent experience

Expert knowledge of Unity & C#

Strong debugging and optimization abilities

Strong English written and verbal communication skills

Must be able to think critically and work in team oriented, fast-paced environment

Strong organizational skills

Networking expertise, particularly testing and optimizing UDP & TCP messaging, a plus





You Will

Assist in advancing and developing existing Unity applications for PC & Mobile Devices

This is a job about working alongside a team every day to push the boundaries of what is possible for a gaming experience. You will be expected to apply and expand your skills in a wide variety of ways, depending on the day-to-day needs of the project. Being a programmer at ESC will be a diverse, challenging and rewarding experience, as you will work with a team devoted to creating the best and most technically impressive games on the block.

This position is for the expedited advancement of a suite public-facing applications. Those that apply must be able to commit to the length and scope of the project with the understanding that the timeline is rapid and ambitious. This project is under a strict NDA which all applicants will be required to sign.



