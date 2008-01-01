Senior Designer (World) - Destiny

We’re looking for talented World Designers to create cutting edge experiences in the Destiny universe. If you’re interested in jumping in and working with some of the most talented developers in the industry, apply today!

In 2016, Vicarious Visions celebrated its 25th year in the industry. Over the years, we have made hundreds of games, in every genre, on every conceivable game platform in the known universe. We are a studio that is built to last, and now we are embarking on a brand new chapter.

We are currently partnering with Bungie to further expand the award winning Destiny universe.

Our philosophy of combining cutting-edge tech with creative innovation is evidenced in all of our products – from Skylanders to Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 to our recent contributions to this year’s Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. We apply the same dedication to excellence to every video game franchise we’ve worked on over the years and we are bringing that same philosophy to the Destiny franchise.

We thrive on a culture of collaboration, respect and fun. We have built a welcoming and relaxed workplace that invites creativity and encourages individual voices. We not only give our developers a safe and warm place to incubate and grow their ideas but the tools and support necessary to turn those ideas into impactful and memorable experiences.

Your Guardian will be Responsible for:

Be a member of a team of designers building compelling worlds and encounters



Work with the Lead World Designer and Design Lead on level design layout, scripting events, tuning AI encounters, 2D design documentation, and all things gameplay-related



Work alongside other designers, artists, animators, and engineers to create environments that are incredibly fun, look great and run well



Work within established level design metrics and utilize the game systems to create challenging AI encounters, interesting puzzle scenarios, and unique moments



Pitch ideas, strategic initiatives, and game concepts to all levels of management and leadership



Champion your vision throughout each stage of development across multiple departments







The skills we’re looking for in order to level up your Guardian:

At least 8 years’ experience as a designer, having been through multiple complete game ship cycles and having worked on at least one shipped AAA game

Previous experience working on levels, combat encounters, and missions/quests in action titles



Strong spatial and layout design skills



Intuitive understanding of how action games work and why people play them



Solid understanding of game engines, technology, and the game development process



Familiarity with 3D level design tools (UnrealEd, Kismet, Maya, Max, or similar 3D editor)



Passion for cross-collaboration with designers, artists, animators, programmers, audio designers, testers, and producers to achieve a common goal



Excellent organization, negotiation, and communication skills



Demonstrate proven design sense and leadership skills



Comfortable giving and receiving constructive feedback



Ability to prioritize feature requests to developers and engineers based on design goals



Our studio is located in Albany, NY, a thriving northeastern city with an abundance of professional theatre, music, dance, and sports attractions, as well as a backyard full of recreational activities. (That’s a metaphorical backyard. The studio’s backyard has a patio and grill though…with seasonal awning.) And for those looking for more adventures, we’re located less than three hours from NYC, Boston, and Montreal!