Senior Data Analyst

Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and the Walking Dead. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.

Disruptor Beam is seeking a highly motivated, positive and talented data analyst to join our data science, team. Day-to-day this role will work on the analytics: keeping abreast of the Key Performance indicators (KPIs), mining for insights, communicating the data via dashboards, visualizations, and reports. You will help expand our data-driven, experiment-focused culture.

What You’ll Do

Become an expert in the metrics and analysis related to our game design, digital marketing and key business efforts, such as player engagement and retention.

Work closely with executives and team leads to provide insight into game and business data.

Effectively communicate statistical findings to all stakeholders, in written, digital and oral presentations.

Collaborate on KPIs to use for regular reporting

Use a wide range of analytics, reporting and visualization tools. (commercial, open src, developed)

Be a go-to data person for game teams and digital marketing teams

What We Seek

Bachelor Degree in Applied Mathematics, Applied Physics, Statistics, Economics, Computer Science or related field.

At least five (5) years of experience years work experience in a similar role.

Background in analytics, statistics or mathematics, with a strong quantitative focus

Ability to adapt quickly to changing priorities

Knowledge of reporting & visualization tools

Knowledge of digital marketing & user acquisition space is desirable.

Proficient with SQL

An analytical, curious mindset: enjoy asking hard questions and then digging to find fact-based answers.

Ability to present complex data with conclusions in clear and polished fashion.

Previous experience of using one (or some) of the more popular analytics programs such as Tableau.

Must have either experience in the gaming industry or be an experienced gamer.

What You’ll Get

Disruptor Beam offers a competitive, high-quality benefit programs to their employees designed to help support employees’ overall health, savings and retirement goals. Other programs help protect employees against income interruption and the financial effects of illness. Helping to support the needs of our employees and their families is a high priority for Disruptor Beam.

We believe that rest unlocks creativity, so we encourage our employees to take advantage of our open vacation policy. Our employees take as much vacation as they want, when they want it, as long as they’re getting their work done.

Start work earlier or later according to your inner clock as the core office hours don’t start until 10 am.

About Us

Disruptor Beam is a Boston-area game company that transports fans of beloved movies, literary and television series into the worlds they love. By linking game content to episodes and books, players become a part of the world as stories continue to evolve around them. The company's games are available on the App Store for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch; on Google Play for Android devices; and on the web. Founded and led by game industry veteran and serial entrepreneur Jon Radoff, Disruptor Beam is backed by a group of technology and gaming entrepreneurs from the Boston area. For more information, visit www.disruptorbeam.com.

