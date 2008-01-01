Backflip Studios, a mobile game developer and publisher located in beautiful Boulder CO, is hiring a Senior Data Analyst to join our Data team. This senior position plays a major role in influencing and guiding game development.
In this opportunity, you will apply your knowledge of the game and digital marketplace to reveal and interpret user trends and changes in game metrics for product teams across the company. Interest in mobile games is a must as you will be playing them and becoming immersed in the game mechanics. You will help develop new analytic processes and infrastructure to drive decisions across product design and marketing.
To succeed in this role, candidates must have the following experience and skills.
This position reports to the Director of Data and is under the guidance of the Lead Data Scientist.
You must also be based in, or willing to relocate to, Colorado and be legally eligible for employment in the USA. Relocation assistance is available.