Backflip Studios, a mobile game developer and publisher located in beautiful Boulder CO, is hiring a Senior Data Analyst to join our Data team. This senior position plays a major role in influencing and guiding game development.

In this opportunity, you will apply your knowledge of the game and digital marketplace to reveal and interpret user trends and changes in game metrics for product teams across the company. Interest in mobile games is a must as you will be playing them and becoming immersed in the game mechanics. You will help develop new analytic processes and infrastructure to drive decisions across product design and marketing.

To succeed in this role, candidates must have the following experience and skills.

3 years professional experience as a data analyst in a fast-paced and dynamic business setting

Masters or PhD in Physics, Statistics, Data Science, Economics, Applied Mathematics or any other related field or combination of professional and specific experience and/or education

Strong background in SQL, Python, and Tableau (or other similar BI tool)

Understanding of digital games marketplace, either acquired as a player or via on-the-job experience

Ability to translate complex data into high level observations and present those findings

Excellent communication skills through data visualization, written explanation and oral presentation. Ensuring that others in the company understand your analysis is key to their ability to action it

You must be organized and able to manage multiple projects, handle shifting priorities and meet deadlines

Backflip is all about the team. You must be able to work as part of a team that provides service to many other groups within the company

This position reports to the Director of Data and is under the guidance of the Lead Data Scientist.

You must also be based in, or willing to relocate to, Colorado and be legally eligible for employment in the USA. Relocation assistance is available.