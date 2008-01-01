Senior Console Programmer

Here at Deck Nine Games we're dedicated to evolving modern story-based adventure games to the next level. We've built an award-winning team and our current game, Before the Storm, is a sequel to the 2015 hit Life is Strange.

We're growing our programming team to tackle the next set of challenges. We’re looking for talented and experienced Senior Console Programmers to join our team. As a senior engineer, your industry experience will be a vital piece of the puzzle as we grow and innovate modern adventure games.

Essential Responsibilities:

Design and implement gameplay features within an established framework

Implement and augment our suite of proprietary tools to expose features to content creators

Work with technical director on exploratory R&D projects in Unreal

Collaborate with writers, designers, cinematic artists and gameplay designers to enhance and implement the best ideas

Speak up! As a senior programmer, you're experience and wisdom is a critical part of every conversation

Education and Experience

Must have shipped one or more console titles (PS4 or Xbox 1)

Highly proficient in C, C++, or C#

Strong math skills

Experience in gameplay, pipeline, tools or graphics

Bachelor's degree from a four-year college or university with a focus in computer science, math or physics

Beneficial Experience