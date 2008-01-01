webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Deck Nine Games
http://www.deckninegames.com
Westminster, Colorado
United States
Programming/Engineering
Full Time
Playstation 4, Xbox One
1
Mid-Senior Level
Bachelor's Degree
Senior Console Programmer

Here at Deck Nine Games we're dedicated to evolving modern story-based adventure games to the next level. We've built an award-winning team and our current game, Before the Storm, is a sequel to the 2015 hit Life is Strange.

We're growing our programming team to tackle the next set of challenges. We’re looking for talented and experienced Senior Console Programmers to join our team. As a senior engineer, your industry experience will be a vital piece of the puzzle as we grow and innovate modern adventure games.

Essential Responsibilities:

  • Design and implement gameplay features within an established framework
  • Implement and augment our suite of proprietary tools to expose features to content creators
  • Work with technical director on exploratory R&D projects in Unreal
  • Collaborate with writers, designers, cinematic artists and gameplay designers to enhance and implement the best ideas
  • Speak up! As a senior programmer, you're experience and wisdom is a critical part of every conversation

Education and Experience

  • Must have shipped one or more console titles (PS4 or Xbox 1)
  • Highly proficient in C, C++, or C#
  • Strong math skills
  • Experience in gameplay, pipeline, tools or graphics
  • Bachelor's degree from a four-year college or university with a focus in computer science, math or physics

Beneficial Experience

  • Proficiency with Unreal 4
  • Experience designing and implementing gameplay systems and features for commercially released games
  • Experience developing engines or tools for the latest generation of console hardware

 

