Cold Iron is a team of passionate game developers located in San Jose, California. We’re a diverse group of veterans with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning MMO and action titles on PC and console.

Now, Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Senior Combat Systems Designer to join our world class team on our next AAA title for consoles and PC! Are you a passionate game developer? Is making an awesome game the thing that gets you out of bed in the morning? We’re sure you’re amazing in your field, but do you see perfecting your skills as the means to making the best experiences possible? Great, we want to hear from you!

You will be responsible for helping design, develop, and tune combat systems with the goal of creating a positive and balanced gameplay experience. This will include designing and balancing enemy and boss combat behaviors, weapons, and encounters, as well as player combat abilities and weapons.

Responsibilities:

Working with the project leads to develop moment-to-moment gameplay that works within the overall vision of the product

Brainstorming, documentation, and implementation of enemy and boss behavior, encounter design, and related combat systems

Working closely and effectively with others in cross-discipline teams during implementation and iteration

Gathering playtest data, both quantitative and qualitative, and aid in coming up with solutions to make the combat gameplay as fun as possible

Qualitatively and quantitatively study and learn from combat systems in action, shooter, or MMORPG games

Address quantitative and qualitative concerns to combat to improve overall balance and gameplay experience

Qualifications:

4+ years of industry experience in a systems or combat design role

Experience designing and implementing combat related systems in games, focusing on gameplay feel, class or role balance, and NPC design

Hands on experience in game combat AI systems including: behavior trees, aggro systems and decision trees a plus.

Strong math and analytical skills with a proficiency in Excel

Professional experience working on current generation games

Strong sense of level design, scale, and gameplay flow

Enjoys playing and creating games

Self-driven with strong communication skills

Ability to mentor and teach other designers

Ability to tackle challenges and problem solve with a strong sense of ownership

Ability to work closely with many other disciplines and be a team player

Would Love to See:

Experience with multiplayer games and/or shooters

Experience with Unreal Engine

Knowledge of non-combat systems such as crafting, rewards, economy, and social systems

Education:

4-year Bachelor’s degree

Or equivalent industry experience

Please Note: This is a full-time, on-site position