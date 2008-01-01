Senior Combat/ Systems Designer

Respawn Entertainment is an independent game development studio that was founded in 2010 by former co-founders of Infinity Ward and creators of the multi-billion dollar Call of Duty and Modern Warfare franchises. We have since shipped Titanfall and Titanfall 2 to critical acclaim, and are currently hiring for both our Star Wars ™ and Titanfall development teams. Our motto is gameplay first, and the opportunity to create groundbreaking AAA games with some of the best developer talent in the industry awaits our future team members.

What you’ll do...

Work with the design leadership, design team, artists, code, audio, and animation to deliver design systems that epitomize the creative vision of the game.

Research subject matter relating to the design objective in an effort to ensure the authenticity of the experience.

Design systems from conception to the final stages of polish, facilitating communication and coordinating departments to ensure vision.

Design and build AI. Make them fun to fight!

Create rapid prototypes to quickly identify working elements for combat and AI.

Ability to self-critique and accept outside critique.

The more feedback you receive, the more you can tailor your work towards what is best for the team.

Incorporate coworkers’ ideas into the process.

Participate in the research and development of new tools and design systems.

Contribute to establishing and enforcing consistent design practices, constraints, and metrics throughout projects.

Help mentor other designers and lead by example.

Ideally, you'll have…

5+ years’ experience in the games industry working as a systems designer, shipping at least one title. (AAA preferred.)

Experience designing and building heroes, enemies or combat systems.

Experience in rapid prototyping to test the feasibility of concepts.

Expert game design sensibilities, including a superior grasp of timing and instincts of what feels right.

Deep understanding of game-play systems and mechanics, able to pro/con design decisions and the ramifications they will have on the overall experience.

Knowledge of and ability to speak on combat systems for a variety of AAA action games.

Ability to pitch design concepts in a clear, detailed manner, through strong written and verbal skills.

Excellent collaborative communications skills -- especially interdepartmental.

CS degree is a plus.

Benefits & Perks…

Here's a peek at some of what we offer:

Medical, Dental, Vision, Disability, Life and AD&D insurance benefits.

Flexible Spending Accounts for health and child care.

401K with company match and no vesting period.

Employee Assistance Plan (EAP).

Relocation assistance.

Paid vacation, post-project & holiday office closures, and sick days.

Company-sponsored team events: movie screenings, industry gatherings, and game launch parties to name a few.

Fun office parties throughout the year for employees, friends, and family.

Spacious modern campus with open work spaces and lots of daylight.

Game room with a pool table, ping pong, foosball, arcade and tabletop games.

Fully stocked kitchens with fresh fruit, breakfast, snacks, and more.

Convenient meal order service for on-site lunch deliveries.

State of the art on-site gym with 24/7 access.

On-site yoga classes, massages, and car washes available.

A variety of interest groups and outdoor activities to join with other Respawn Employees: marathons, hikes, biking, and soccer among others.