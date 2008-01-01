webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Senior Character Artist

What you'll do...

  • Create highly detailed and believable 3D character models and textures for use in-game.
  • Use exceptional modeling and texturing ability to create living, breathing characters with personality.
  • Assist in creation of character concepts.Follow the direction of art leads.
  • Collaborate with other departments such as animation and game design to make sure artwork fits within vision for gameplay and final execution.Participate in research and development.
  • Serve as mentor for more junior level artists.Conduct research for reference materials and tools.Follow schedule and deliver assets on time.

Ideally, you'll have...

  • 5+ years’ experience as a 3D artist.
  • Proactive self-starter.
  • Portfolio of highly detailed 3D art with a focus on character models subjects, highly realistic textures (skin, hair, worn fabric/accessories, etc.), accurate anatomy, detailed clothing, etc.
  • Portfolio should show quality, taste, and ability to hit a photorealistic/believable look.
  • Mastery of standard art packages such as Maya, Photoshop, and Zbrush.
  • Strong understanding of scale, proportion, and surface properties.
  • Strong understanding of human anatomy.
  • Experience working with a game engine and implementing 3D work into engine.
  • Shipped AAA game/s a plus.

Benefits & Perks…

  • Medical, Dental, Vision, Disability, Life and AD&D insurance benefits.
  • Flexible Spending Accounts for health and child care.
  • 401K with company match and no vesting period.
  • Employee Assistance Plan (EAP).
  • Relocation assistance.
  • Paid vacation, post-project & holiday office closures, and sick days.
  • Company-sponsored team events: movie screenings, industry gatherings, and game launch parties to name a few.
  • Fun office parties throughout the year for employees, friends, and family.
  • Spacious modern campus with open work spaces and lots of daylight.
  • Game room with a pool table, ping pong, foosball, arcade and tabletop games.
  • Fully stocked kitchens with fresh fruit, breakfast, snacks, and more.
  • Convenient meal order service for on-site lunch deliveries.
  • State of the art on-site gym with 24/7 access.
  • On-site yoga classes, massages, and car washes available.
  • A variety of interest groups and outdoor activities to join with other Respawn Employees: marathons, hikes, biking, and soccer among others.
  • Friendly, caring co-workers and management.
