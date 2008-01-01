Location:
Chatsworth, California
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
2
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Senior Character Artist
What you'll do...
- Create highly detailed and believable 3D character models and textures for use in-game.
- Use exceptional modeling and texturing ability to create living, breathing characters with personality.
- Assist in creation of character concepts.Follow the direction of art leads.
- Collaborate with other departments such as animation and game design to make sure artwork fits within vision for gameplay and final execution.Participate in research and development.
- Serve as mentor for more junior level artists.Conduct research for reference materials and tools.Follow schedule and deliver assets on time.
Ideally, you'll have...
- 5+ years’ experience as a 3D artist.
- Proactive self-starter.
- Portfolio of highly detailed 3D art with a focus on character models subjects, highly realistic textures (skin, hair, worn fabric/accessories, etc.), accurate anatomy, detailed clothing, etc.
- Portfolio should show quality, taste, and ability to hit a photorealistic/believable look.
- Mastery of standard art packages such as Maya, Photoshop, and Zbrush.
- Strong understanding of scale, proportion, and surface properties.
- Strong understanding of human anatomy.
- Experience working with a game engine and implementing 3D work into engine.
- Shipped AAA game/s a plus.
Benefits & Perks…
- Medical, Dental, Vision, Disability, Life and AD&D insurance benefits.
- Flexible Spending Accounts for health and child care.
- 401K with company match and no vesting period.
- Employee Assistance Plan (EAP).
- Relocation assistance.
- Paid vacation, post-project & holiday office closures, and sick days.
- Company-sponsored team events: movie screenings, industry gatherings, and game launch parties to name a few.
- Fun office parties throughout the year for employees, friends, and family.
- Spacious modern campus with open work spaces and lots of daylight.
- Game room with a pool table, ping pong, foosball, arcade and tabletop games.
- Fully stocked kitchens with fresh fruit, breakfast, snacks, and more.
- Convenient meal order service for on-site lunch deliveries.
- State of the art on-site gym with 24/7 access.
- On-site yoga classes, massages, and car washes available.
- A variety of interest groups and outdoor activities to join with other Respawn Employees: marathons, hikes, biking, and soccer among others.
- Friendly, caring co-workers and management.
