Senior Character Animator

Character Animator (Senior or higher)

Are you super passionate about hand animating characters and truly breathing life into them? Can you bring out their quirky personalities and make it emotionally resonate with players while delivering innovative gameplay mechanics?

Velan Studios, a small independent game developer, is looking for a Senior level or Specialist character animator who can work in a small prototyping team with engineers and designers to create eye-opening experiences. You will be actively collaborating with the team to define personality of the character through its movement, actions, and gameplay, as well as focusing on the implementation of character mechanics.

Responsibilities

You will be working with team members from other disciplines, but working very closely with gameplay engineers & designers to implement the character mechanics.

As a senior or specialist animator, you will also be expected to document processes, take on leadership responsibilities as the team grows as well as get involved in recruiting activities including portfolio reviews and interviews of applicants.

Qualifications

5+ years of game/film industry experience

Expert in character animation and motion

Expert in 3D Studio Max or Maya

Self driven & proactive in problem solving

You must be an excellent team player, passionate, great attitude, scrappy and deeply curious

Samples/portfolio with descriptions of the work done

Any of these are Big Pluses

Scripting experience

Character modeling

Rigging & point weighting

Storyboarding and animatic development

Motion matching or other modern techniques for character animation in games

Game design sensibilities

To apply for this position, send your send resume and cover letter to jobs@velanstudios.com. Be sure to reference the position you’re applying for in the subject line.