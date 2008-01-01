Senior Camera Systems Designer

Respawn Entertainment is an independent game development studio that was founded in 2010 by former co-founders of Infinity Ward and creators of the multi-billion dollar Call of Duty and Modern Warfare franchises. We have since shipped Titanfall and Titanfall 2 to critical acclaim, and are currently hiring for both our Star Wars ™ and Titanfall development teams. Our motto is gameplay first, and the opportunity to create groundbreaking AAA games with some of the best developer talent in the industry awaits our future team members.

What you’ll do...

Design and own the camera systems for the game.

Tune and maintain the camera systems.

Develop strategies for scripting cameras for levels.

Own all elements of the run-time camera system. This includes combat cameras, the game’s default cameras, level scripted cameras and cinematic cameras.

Implement initial and polish passes.

Work closely with level designers and lead designer to ensure scripted results match vision for the game.

Work closely with combat designers and lead designer to script combat cameras.

Collaborate with the design team and other departments to ensure the best quality results.

Help mentor other designers and lead by example.

Ideally, you'll have…

5+ years’ professional game development experience in mission, game, combat, or systems design through the full development cycle, from concept to ship.

Experience focused on designing and/or implementing camera systems on a shipped AAA game/s is ideal.

Strong experience and instincts in scripting video game cameras. This could be level cameras, systems cameras, combat cameras, cinematic cameras, etc. The more varied the experience, the better!

Extremely knowledgeable and passionate about cinematography, photography and scene composition.

Experience in Maya and/or Unreal (or comparable 3D packages).

Understand the camera scripting process inside and out.

Speak knowledgeably in regards to camera systems used in games of all types.

Passion for video games!

Please provide a portfolio that demonstrates superior camera design sensibilities. This can come in several forms including, a shipped title or a mod created for a retail game. A good sample is fun to play, is professionally polished, and is intuitively playable, accessible, and well rounded.

Benefits & Perks…