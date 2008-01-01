Senior C++ Engineer, 3D Rendering

Where can you use your software engineering skills, be equally challenged, work with world class developers, for comparable pay & excellent benefits, yet work regular hours that allow for a nice work/life balance?

Consider working for HERE, a Nokia business that has created the best map in the world for the last 30 years. Formerly known as NAVTEQ and Nokia Location & Commerce, our maps can be found in 4 out of 5 in-car navigation systems in North America and Europe. The Carlsbad office is in sunny Southern California, and world class beaches are only a short drive away.

HERE is looking for Software Engineers to work on our next generation 3D mapping technology. This is an excellent opportunity to work with an energetic and dedicated team, and develop large sophisticated software systems. We serve both business customers and consumers with the energy of a start-up and the stability of an established operation. We care passionately about our customers, our products and each other. We are interested in candidates with experience and specialization in 3D graphics, GIS, mapping, computer vision, visual simulation, and/or LIDAR technology.

Responsibilities:

* Write C++ high performance 3D graphics code for rendering 2D and 3D maps

* Augment data compilation pipeline components for data delivery of visual map data

* Attend daily team scrums and quarterly release planning meetings

Qualifications:

* Experience with 3D graphics, preferably Direct3D, OpenGL, or Vulkan

* Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or other STEM-based undergraduate degree

* Candidates should have at least 5+ years of professional software development experience, including at least 2 years of C++ development

* Strong math skills, particularly linear algebra and geometry

* Willing to work in an Agile based culture

Preferred:

* Mastery with data structures & core libraries, as well as familiarity with both STL & Boost