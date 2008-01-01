Senior Artist

About Us :
At WRKSHP, our mission is to bring people together through the power of play. We believe in teamwork, intellectual honesty, and high quality craftsmanship and work hard to create simple, beautiful and massively social games that expand the possibility space of people’s lives.
We are passionate, boot-strapped and profitable. Our 60 person team is made up of the best artists, developers and designers in the world. We have developed over 55 top 25 applications in the App Store and our latest game, Battle Camp, is the world’s largest mobile MMO with over 30 million downloads. Battle Camp was the App Store’s Best Multiplayer Game and is a Top 100 Grossing App in 100 countries on iOS and Android.
The Role :
Are you a talented artist with a passion for gaming and are looking for a way to break into the mobile games industry? We are currently seeking a Game Artist to join our team of talented game professionals.
The game Artist will work closely with our art directors and team on all of our game projects, including our hit game “Battle Camp”. Our ideal candidate must be able to take concept ideas and transform/create finished, high quality production art assets. They will be working in a wide range of subjects such as characters, environments, and UI game objects. Having a keen eye for detail is imperative, and the successful person will be passionate about their work, will constantly be thinking of how assets work with animations and other objects, and is deadline driven. This role will work in both Photoshop and Illustrator.
Due to the nature of this position, no candidate will be considered without a diverse portfolio submission. Candidates identified to continue in the process will be asked to complete an art exercise in addition to an interview.Responsibilities
While not required, the following attributes will help set you apart from the other candidates:
Sounds good?
If it sounds like you, please submit your resume and portfolio at http://grnh.se/iku41r1