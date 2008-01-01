Summary
Telltale Games is looking for a talented Senior Animator to assist the Animation team in creating high quality character animation for a game project using Maya and Telltale proprietary tool.
Responsibilities
Create great character animation for in-game in cut scene use
Maintain defined animation style for characters within each project’s unique parameters
Balance quality with efficiency when working under tight deadlines
Follow and maintain Telltale’s pipelines and technical requirements
Learn Telltale’s proprietary tools for implementing and manipulating animation in the game engine
Essential Skills
Ability to create great key frame character animation in Maya using FK and IK in a variety of styles
Strong understanding of human and animal motion, weight, acting and timing applied to 3D animation
Understanding of game animation practices and standards
Foundational knowledge of composition, editing and cinematic storytelling
Ability to follow direction; strong desire to grow creatively and improve animation skills
Working experience in Maya
Self-motivated, excellent verbal and written communication; team player
BA or equivalent in Art related field
5+ years’ experience in the gaming, television or film industry
Experience with Motion Builder a plus
Portfolio Requirements
Along with your cover letter and resume, please include a portfolio of samples that represent the range of your skills, provided that everything has been cleared for release by copyright owners. Generally, 12 to 15 pieces are a good sample. We prefer links to online portfolios if possible.
Candidates must be legally authorized to work and accept new employment in the U.S.
Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.