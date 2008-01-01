webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Telltale Games
Website:
http://www.telltalegames.com
Location:
San Rafael, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
2
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Apply for this job

Senior Animator

Summary

Telltale Games is looking for a talented Senior Animator to assist the Animation team in creating high quality character animation for a game project using Maya and Telltale proprietary tool.

Responsibilities

  • Create great character animation for in-game in cut scene use

  • Create layouts for external animation outsourcing

  • Maintain defined animation style for characters within each project’s unique parameters

  • Balance quality with efficiency when working under tight deadlines

  • Follow and maintain Telltale’s pipelines and technical requirements

  • Learn Telltale’s proprietary tools for implementing and manipulating animation in the game engine

Essential Skills

  • Ability to create great key frame character animation in Maya using FK and IK in a variety of styles

  • Strong understanding of human and animal motion, weight, acting and timing applied to 3D animation

  • Understanding of game animation practices and standards

  • Foundational knowledge of composition, editing and cinematic storytelling

  • Ability to follow direction; strong desire to grow creatively and improve animation skills

  • Working experience in Maya

  • Self-motivated, excellent verbal and written communication; team player

  • BA or equivalent in Art related field

  • 5+ years’ experience in the gaming, television or film industry

  • Experience with Motion Builder a plus

Portfolio Requirements

Along with your cover letter and resume, please include a portfolio of samples that represent the range of your skills, provided that everything has been cleared for release by copyright owners. Generally, 12 to 15 pieces are a good sample. We prefer links to online portfolios if possible.

Candidates must be legally authorized to work and accept new employment in the U.S.

Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.

Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

Friends Who Might Be Interested