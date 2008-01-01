Location:
San Jose, California
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Senior Animator
Cold Iron is a team of passionate game developers located in San Jose, California. We’re a diverse group of veterans with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning MMO and action titles on PC and console.
Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Senior Animator to join our world class team on our next AAA title for consoles and PC! Are you excited about breathing life into characters, creatures, and worlds? Are you a passionate game developer looking to create the best player experience possible? Join our creative, collaborative studio where you will help craft visually inspiring player characters and creatures are as fun to watch move as they are to blow up.
Responsibilities:
- Create animations for players, creatures, and weapons
- Collaborate with Character and FX artists to get the best animation results
- Collaborate with design to drive the player experience through movement
- Help set and maintain the high quality bar for the game
- Assist in scoping work for on time milestone deliveries
Qualifications:
- Portfolio of work demonstrating strong proficiency as an Animator
- Passion for playing and creating games
- Self driven with strong communication skills
- Ability to tackle challenges and problem solve with a strong sense of ownership
- Ability to work closely with many other disciplines and be a team player
- Understanding of animation technical work; rigging, skinning, implementation
- Understanding of core principles of animation and how they translate to games
- Understanding of how animation can help drive the player experience
- Advanced understanding of Maya/Max animation tools
- Advanced understanding of current game art pipelines and methodologies
Would Love to See:
- Experience with motion capture a plus
- Experience with multiplayer games and/or shooters a plus
- Experience with Unreal Engine a plus
Please Note:
- Candidates who submit without a demo reel will not be considered
- This is a full-time, on-site position.
