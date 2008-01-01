Cold Iron is a team of passionate game developers located in San Jose, California. We’re a diverse group of veterans with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning MMO and action titles on PC and console.

Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Senior Animator to join our world class team on our next AAA title for consoles and PC! Are you excited about breathing life into characters, creatures, and worlds? Are you a passionate game developer looking to create the best player experience possible? Join our creative, collaborative studio where you will help craft visually inspiring player characters and creatures are as fun to watch move as they are to blow up.

Responsibilities:

Create animations for players, creatures, and weapons

Collaborate with Character and FX artists to get the best animation results

Collaborate with design to drive the player experience through movement

Help set and maintain the high quality bar for the game

Assist in scoping work for on time milestone deliveries

Qualifications:

Portfolio of work demonstrating strong proficiency as an Animator

Passion for playing and creating games

Self driven with strong communication skills

Ability to tackle challenges and problem solve with a strong sense of ownership

Ability to work closely with many other disciplines and be a team player

Understanding of animation technical work; rigging, skinning, implementation

Understanding of core principles of animation and how they translate to games

Understanding of how animation can help drive the player experience

Advanced understanding of Maya/Max animation tools

Advanced understanding of current game art pipelines and methodologies

Would Love to See:

Experience with motion capture a plus

Experience with multiplayer games and/or shooters a plus

Experience with Unreal Engine a plus

Education:

No requirements

Please Note: