Tangentlemen are looking for a Senior Animator to work on our new action adventure game. As a key member of the animation department you will help in setting the animation style and ensuring that it is maintained throughout the development. You will be working closely with the character animation pipeline and with the design department to develop responsive characters with strong personalities. Most importantly, you must foster a collaborative spirit that encourages everyone to help find the right ideas and the best solutions.

Responsibilities:

● Works with the rigging department to refine skinning of characters and props.

● Helping to develop and maintain the animation pipeline.

● Willing to experiment with new processes and help R&D animation solutions.

● Create high quality animation content.

● Work with our motion capture specialist running mocap sessions.

● Collaborate with designers on solving gameplay problems while maintaining artistic vision.

● Collaborate with the character team to develop character/creature models with proper proportions, define rigging, and other animation considerations.

● Contribute to the creative process with original ideas and inspiration.

Requirements:

● Proactive self-starter with a positive attitude.

● Experience making combat animations

● Experience working with both key frame animation and motion capture data.

● Experience using motion capture retargeting solutions (Motionbuilder / biped etc.)

● Have solid knowledge of Industry standard animation tools such as Maya / 3DStudio Max.

● Can demonstrate a strong understanding of fundamental animation principles and the ability to clearly communicate those ideas to others.

● Able to demonstrate an understanding of animation pipelines and standard industry processes.

● Possess technical knowledge/abilities with respect to the implementation of animation into a game engine.

● Experience rigging characters that include advanced rigging elements such as cloth / hair simulation and corrective blend shapes.

● Keen eye for proper skin deformation and ability to creatively resolve deformation issues.

● Experience with scripting MEL/Python/3dsmax.

Pluses:

● Experience with the Unreal 4 game engine.

● Experience with in-game IK solutions such as Human IK or Ikinema.

● Training or experience with acting.

● Experience working with particle effects.

● Experience working with physics simulation tools such as Phys X or Havok.

● Shipped games a plus.

Provide: Show reel!