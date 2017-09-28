SENIOR ANIMATOR

Who We Are:

Let's talk some truth: Making games is hard. It's a collision of art and technology that’s about as predictable as a tornado. There's no secret formula, no foolproof blueprint—but it certainly helps to have a reason for making games in the first place. "Every Player's Story is Unique." At Hangar 13, that's why we make games. We’re currently creating an intense action game set in an immersive world and with a strong narrative, but player agency is at the heart of everything we do. We want to give players the freedom to choose how to overcome challenges and make meaningful decisions that shape the world and characters around them.

Hangar 13 is the newest 2K development studio. We’re focused on creating AAA games for console and PC. The studio is comprised of industry veterans drawn from a diverse range of studios, who have collectively shipped hundreds of titles across a wide variety of genres. We are located just thirty minutes north of San Francisco, and we recently released our first title, Mafia III. We’re currently building our own proprietary engine and tools in service of our next AAA title, still unannounced.



What We Need:

Hangar 13 is seeking a Senior Animator for our upcoming project teams. You will work closely with the animation lead and the lead game designer to create visually compelling narrative animation within our game. We expect you to have a passion for games as well as demonstrate a clear knowledge of the principles of animation in your work. As an animator with Hanger 13, you would be responsible for animating characters using a combination of keyframes and motion capture. You will work with our Lead Animator to figure out how best tell the story of our characters and our world both in and out of gameplay.



Job Responsibilities Will Include:

Create high-quality scripted animation that matches the visual style of the game

Mentor other animators contributing to narrative animation

Set a high bar for the animation team for quality and pace

Implement animation in game in our proprietary animation system and scripts

Plan, animate, and implement in-game story moments and scenes

Organize complicated sets of animation data

Direct motion-capture sessions

Manage animation outsourcing

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

Minimum Requirements:

Experienced character animator

3+ years game experience in animation using Motionbuilder and / or Maya

Strong communication skills and a positive attitude

The ability to problem-solve and prioritize issues

Ability to collaborate with peer-level Game Designers

Ability to collaborate with team in another country

Experience with motion-captured animation data

Ability to take direction well

Able to respond elegantly to difficult creative changes, often late in the process

Self-Motivated towards solving creative problems

Must have current U.S. work authorization

Skills:

Animation implementation knowledge

Fluency with Motionbuilder and Maya

Animation outsourcing experience preferred

3+ years game industry experience

To Apply - http://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=GAMES2K&cws=47&rid=2163