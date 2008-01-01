Senior Animator

Respawn Entertainment is an independent game development studio that was founded in 2010 by former co-founders of Infinity Ward and creators of the multi-billion dollar Call of Duty and Modern Warfare franchises. We have since shipped Titanfall and Titanfall 2 to critical acclaim, and are currently hiring for both our Star Wars ™ and Titanfall development teams. Our motto is gameplay first, and the opportunity to create groundbreaking AAA games with some of the best developer talent in the industry awaits our future team members.

What you’ll do...

Create a variety of awesome animations for AI systems, scripted in-game scenes, vehicles and environments within Maya.

Work with Motion Capture data in Maya when necessary.

Implement animations into the project’s engine with full ownership of your work.

Work with multiple departments such as Art, Design and Code to complete tasks. Communication is key to understanding how each discipline contributes to the asset.

Take animations from conceptualization to shipping without direction if necessary.

Ideally, you will have...

5+ years professional game development experience.

A strong understanding of video game animation development.

Very strong keyframing ability. Ability to keyframe realistic human motion.

Ability to critique your own work as needed. Do you have “the eye”?

Ability to handle critiques. The more feedback you receive, the more you can tailor your work towards what is best for the game.

Must be a strong team contributor. Sounds cliché, but it is very important to our success.

Must enjoy what you love. Animation!

Mastery of relevant software packages such as Maya.

Passion for making and playing games.

Experience with first person weapons and full body animations.

Motion Capture cleanup experience.

Benefits & Perks….