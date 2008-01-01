Location:
Senior Animator/ FX Artist
The ideal candidate:
- Expert knowledge of animation in Maya and Unity.
- Ability to create organic animations using blend shapes, particle systems and Unity’s Mecanim.
- Advanced knowledge and experience with SFX and particle systems in Unity.
- Solve creative challenges using Unity and particle effects to create advanced simulations to meet the needs of the medical and Art Quality standards.
- Breathes life into the anatomy created by the studio artists.
- Has a great handle on studio asset management, and Repository Systems.
- Works seamlessly with the development team and our 3D art team members: builds and maintains aspects of the animation pipeline for mobile, VR/AR and PC development.
- Must stay immersed in the latest technology and techniques making recommendations and ensuring that animators and artists have the tools and support necessary to best achieve artistic objectives
- Has 5 plus years’ experience as a Senior Animator and FX artist
- Has 3-5 plus years’ experience with the Unity Engine.
- Will be responsible for achieving overall animation objectives on projects assigned.
Requirements
- Will exhibit a balance of technical knowledge, organization, a good eye for detail, and excellent problem-solving skills in regards to particle effects, simulations and character animation.
- Knowledge and advanced experience with animation tools, rigging and weighting a plus.
- Must have 3- 5 years recent Unity3D experience with demonstrable past success with FX and Animation. Must be comfortable with bringing content into Unity, Unity’s production process. Familiarity with newer Unity features is a must.
- Must have 5-10 year’s Maya animation production level experience with AAA video games or simulations.
- Will have good communication skills, both verbal and written.
- Will be creative, passionate, a leader, and think outside of the box.
- Will have a desired interest to work in the medical industry is a must.
Desired Skills / Extras
- Should be comfortable with using and/or developing techniques to keep pushing animation and FX boundaries to create stunning results.
- Will help shape the future of VR/AR and mobile communications software with our unique company.
- Be able to juggle the various demands on time, focus on the task at hand and stay calm under pressure.
- Will have an aptitude and desire for learning new software.
- Will demonstrate reliability, professionalism and dedication.
- Will successfully manage multiple projects and priorities, work under deadlines and have the capacity to approach problems effectively and creatively.
- Will have the ability to work with other team members to meet goals and deadlines,
- Will communicate, both verbally and in writing, ideas clearly and effectively.
- Basic understanding of anatomy a must!
- Will enjoy a competitive salary, excellent benefits, and a great quality of life in our state of the art studio, and the beautiful creative paradise of Sarasota, FL.
Primary Software: Unity 3D, MAYA, Adobe Photoshop
- Secondary Software: After Effects, Substance Designer and Painter, MS Office
- Other Software: Web / Internet, Adobe Photoshop
- Salary: DOE
- Project: Art Studio - Immersive Technology
- Platform(s) Vive, Oculus, Samsung GearVR, AR/ VR, PC, iPad, iPhone, Android
- Genre(s): 1st Person, Animation (3D)
- Required Spoken Language(s): English
- Required Work Auth.: United States
- Start Date: Immediately
Other Duties:
Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.
Interested?
ü Send resume and portfolio to: liz.grasso@sharecare.com
ü Experience Our Vision: www.sharecare.com
