Senior Animator/ FX Artist

Sharecare, a developer of immersive healthcare software and a revolutionary medical visualization platform, is seeking an experienced, motivated, and knowledgeable, Senior Animator and FX artist to work closely with the Art Director, Artists and Programmers creating immersive healthcare simulations for our studio’s innovative real time project using Unity. The Senior Animator must possess an expert knowledge of Unity and Maya, be able to rig, animate and create special effects using advanced particle systems and will work closely with our team of talented Artists on the creative execution of medical simulations in our Sarasota, FL studio.

Steve Jobs said: “The biggest innovations of the 21st century is at the intersection of biology and technology.” We are a shop right on the corner of that intersection!

The ideal candidate:

Expert knowledge of animation in Maya and Unity.

Ability to create organic animations using blend shapes, particle systems and Unity’s Mecanim.

Advanced knowledge and experience with SFX and particle systems in Unity.

Solve creative challenges using Unity and particle effects to create advanced simulations to meet the needs of the medical and Art Quality standards.

Breathes life into the anatomy created by the studio artists.

Has a great handle on studio asset management, and Repository Systems.

Works seamlessly with the development team and our 3D art team members: builds and maintains aspects of the animation pipeline for mobile, VR/AR and PC development.

Must stay immersed in the latest technology and techniques making recommendations and ensuring that animators and artists have the tools and support necessary to best achieve artistic objectives

Has 5 plus years’ experience as a Senior Animator and FX artist

Has 3-5 plus years’ experience with the Unity Engine.

Will be responsible for achieving overall animation objectives on projects assigned.

Requirements

Will exhibit a balance of technical knowledge, organization, a good eye for detail, and excellent problem-solving skills in regards to particle effects, simulations and character animation.

Knowledge and advanced experience with animation tools, rigging and weighting a plus.

Must have 3- 5 years recent Unity3D experience with demonstrable past success with FX and Animation. Must be comfortable with bringing content into Unity, Unity’s production process. Familiarity with newer Unity features is a must.

Must have 5-10 year’s Maya animation production level experience with AAA video games or simulations.

Will have good communication skills, both verbal and written.

Will be creative, passionate, a leader, and think outside of the box.

Will have a desired interest to work in the medical industry is a must.

Desired Skills / Extras

Should be comfortable with using and/or developing techniques to keep pushing animation and FX boundaries to create stunning results.

Will help shape the future of VR/AR and mobile communications software with our unique company.

Be able to juggle the various demands on time, focus on the task at hand and stay calm under pressure.

Will have an aptitude and desire for learning new software.

Will demonstrate reliability, professionalism and dedication.

Will successfully manage multiple projects and priorities, work under deadlines and have the capacity to approach problems effectively and creatively.

Will have the ability to work with other team members to meet goals and deadlines,

Will communicate, both verbally and in writing, ideas clearly and effectively. Basic understanding of anatomy a must! Will enjoy a competitive salary, excellent benefits, and a great quality of life in our state of the art studio, and the beautiful creative paradise of Sarasota, FL.



Primary Software: Unity 3D, MAYA, Adobe Photoshop

Secondary Software: After Effects, Substance Designer and Painter, MS Office

Secondary Software: After Effects, Substance Designer and Painter, MS Office

Salary: DOE

Project: Art Studio - Immersive Technology

Platform(s): Vive, Oculus, Samsung GearVR, AR/ VR, PC, iPad, iPhone, Android

Genre(s): 1st Person, Animation (3D)

Required Spoken Language(s): English

Required Work Auth.: United States

Start Date: Immediately

Other Duties:

Interested?

ü Send resume and portfolio to: liz.grasso@sharecare.com

ü Experience Our Vision: www.sharecare.com