Senior Animator

Seeking a highly motivated and talented character animator capable of creating both realistic and highly stylized motions. The ideal candidate will have an extensive knowledge of Maya, contribute a high level of creativity and personality, have a team-oriented/ collaborative approach to development and is interested in doing what it takes to make the best games possible.

Duties & Responsibilities

Bring game play concepts and cinematic sequences from an initial grey box state to a highly detailed finished product.

Work with designers and programmers on a daily basis.

Objectively critique ALL animations.

Work closely with Art Directors and Leads to ensure the highest quality assets are delivered.

Skillset & Requirements

Extensive experience animating in Maya.

Extensive experience with rigging and skinning.

An understanding of cinematography, pacing and timing.

Experience animating dialogue.

Excellent time management skills (for assigned tasks) and the ability to handle large workloads efficiently.

Pro-active about making things happen.

Minimum of 5 years experience in the industry.

Desire and ability to put in the time and effort necessary to make a game great.

Pluses

Experience with motion capture technology and its Maya pipeline.

Experience with current generation game engines like Unreal, Radiant or Unity.

If you feel you have the passion, dedication and skills that match our unique company, apply to join our team! Resumes and cover letters can be sent to jobs@twistedpixelgames.com





Twisted Pixel Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, marital status, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status.





Note to Third-Party Recruiters / Recruitment Agencies / Executive Search Firms: Twisted Pixel Games does not accept unsolicited resumes from third-party recruiters or recruiting agencies. Please do not forward unsolicited resumes to any employees of Twisted Pixel Games. Twisted Pixel is not responsible for any fees related to unsolicited resumes.