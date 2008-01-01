



SENIOR ANIMATION ENGINEER

Who We Are:

Let’s talk some truth: making games is hard. It’s a collision of art & technology that’s about as predictable as a tornado. There’s no secret formula, no foolproof blueprint – but it certainly helps to have a reason for making games in the first place. “Every Player’s Story is Unique.” At Hangar 13, that’s why we make games. We want to give players the freedom to choose how to overcome challenges and make meaningful decisions that shape the world and characters around them.

Hangar 13 is the newest 2K development studio. We’re focused on creating AAA games for console and PC. The studio is comprised of industry veterans drawn from a diverse range of studios, who have collectively shipped hundreds of titles across a wide variety of genres. We are located just thirty minutes north of San Francisco, and we recently released our first title, Mafia III. We’re currently building our own proprietary engine and tools in service of our next AAA title, still unannounced.

What We Need:

Got what it takes to produce a cutting-edge AAA title? Be part of our passionate team and strive for excellence. Hangar 13 is looking for a seasoned and passionate programmer who enjoys a collaborative and creative work environment and is looking to work with likeminded professionals to create a truly amazing game.

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

Minimum Requirements:

Shipped one or more AAA titles

Passion for leveraging advanced animation technology to create believable characters

Worked with animators and designers to create behavior for the player or AI characters

Experience with debugging Animation problems from source data to in game

Experience with 3DS Max/Maya/Motionbuilder or similar DCCs

Experience with animation blend tree systems and extending such systems

Experience with AI locomotion systems

Strong 3D math skills

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, related discipline, or relevant work experience

5+ years of programming experience in a creative environment

Excellent communication skills with an interest in collaborating with other non-technical disciplines

Expertise with the C++ programming language

Ability to learn and master new technologies and code

Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines

Experience with developing the connection between animation and physics

Experience with IK solutions

Experience with facial animations

Experience with multi-processor programming

Experience with optimizing animation performance

Experience working with asset pipelines and tools

Previous experience with FPS or third person action games

