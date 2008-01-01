Location:
Woodland Hills, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Senior AI Engineer - Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward is currently seeking a Senior AI Engineer in the Woodland Hills, CA area. The ideal candidate will have five or more years of experience in a similar role. This is an opportunity to work on cutting edge AI in the world’s premiere FPS franchise. We’re looking for someone who comes to the table with new ideas, but has the pragmatism required to ship a video game.
Responsibilities:
- Work with the AI engineering team to craft best-in-class AI technology for our next AAA title
- Work closely with the design and content teams to bring new AI characters and behaviors to life
- Contribute ideas for new AI architectures and technologies
- Design, plan, and implement performant and optimized AI systems
Requirements:
- 5+ years of experience in games, military simulation, or real-time AI
- 1+ shipped titles working as an AI Engineer
- Have architected (or significantly extended) an AI decision framework
- Strong design sensibilities and outstanding communication skills
- Excellent debugging and performance analysis skills
- A love for competitive FPS play
- Strong 3D math and algebra skills as they relate to game programming
- Strong knowledge of C++ programming and practices
Pluses:
- Use of analytics to guide behavior
- Networking
- Single-player AI systems
- Working in and extending an established code base
- Experience with animation technology – blend trees, IK, motion matching
- Experience with C#
- Previous experience with scripting languages such as Lua, Python
