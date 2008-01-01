Senior AI Engineer - Infinity Ward

Previous experience with scripting languages such as Lua, Python

Experience with C#

Working in and extending an established code base

Use of analytics to guide behavior

Strong knowledge of C++ programming and practices

Strong 3D math and algebra skills as they relate to game programming

Have architected (or significantly extended) an AI decision framework

1+ shipped titles working as an AI Engineer

5+ years of experience in games, military simulation, or real-time AI

Design, plan, and implement performant and optimized AI systems

Contribute ideas for new AI architectures and technologies

Work closely with the design and content teams to bring new AI characters and behaviors to life

Work with the AI engineering team to craft best-in-class AI technology for our next AAA title

Infinity Ward is currently seeking a Senior AI Engineer in the Woodland Hills, CA area. The ideal candidate will have five or more years of experience in a similar role. This is an opportunity to work on cutting edge AI in the world’s premiere FPS franchise. We’re looking for someone who comes to the table with new ideas, but has the pragmatism required to ship a video game.

