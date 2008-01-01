webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Fishermen Labs
Website:
http://www.fishermenlabs.com
Location:
Los Angeles, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Contract
Platform
Enhanced / Virtual Reality
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
High School or equivalent
Senior 3D Modeler

Fishermen Labs is seeking an experienced 3D modeler to create digital replicas of real physical products for an upcoming VR project. These items will range from small and simple (i.e. a can of soda) to large and complex (i.e. a vehicle). We are looking to create extremely detailed and accurate models that match the exact physical dimensions and look of the original.

 

Responsibilities

  • Create models, textures and materials to accurately digitize real-world objects

  • Model objects quickly with clean, quad-based topology

  • Create photorealistic PBR textures

  • Collaborate with internal and overseas team to create art assets that can be implemented in Unreal

  • Work with internal and overseas team to develop an asset pipeline

  • Work onsite in our Playa Vista office in Los Angeles

 

Qualifications

  • Strong hard surface modeling portfolio

  • Experience creating photorealistic models and art assets

  • PBR Texturing experience

  • Understanding of normal maps

  • 3DS Max/Maya, Photoshop, Zbrush

  • Familiar with Agile workflow

  • Ability to problem solve

  • Ability to create models based off of real world objects

 

Please submit a portfolio that shows hard surface modeling projects you’ve done. Include both the wireframe and textured renders. Thank you!

 

About us:

 

Fishermen Labs is a Los Angeles based mobile app development studio specializing in web, virtual reality, augmented reality, and mobile app development. We are one of the fastest growing product development agencies in the US. Our client roster is made up of a diverse set of brands and startups including Sony, Lionsgate, Walmart, Qualcomm, the United Nations, Curbstand, and Mad Dogg Athletics.


 

