Senior 3D Modeler

Fishermen Labs is seeking an experienced 3D modeler to create digital replicas of real physical products for an upcoming VR project. These items will range from small and simple (i.e. a can of soda) to large and complex (i.e. a vehicle). We are looking to create extremely detailed and accurate models that match the exact physical dimensions and look of the original.
Responsibilities
Create models, textures and materials to accurately digitize real-world objects
Model objects quickly with clean, quad-based topology
Create photorealistic PBR textures
Collaborate with internal and overseas team to create art assets that can be implemented in Unreal
Work with internal and overseas team to develop an asset pipeline
Work onsite in our Playa Vista office in Los Angeles
Qualifications
Strong hard surface modeling portfolio
Experience creating photorealistic models and art assets
PBR Texturing experience
Understanding of normal maps
3DS Max/Maya, Photoshop, Zbrush
Familiar with Agile workflow
Ability to problem solve
Ability to create models based off of real world objects
Please submit a portfolio that shows hard surface modeling projects you’ve done. Include both the wireframe and textured renders. Thank you!
About us:
Fishermen Labs is a Los Angeles based mobile app development studio specializing in web, virtual reality, augmented reality, and mobile app development. We are one of the fastest growing product development agencies in the US. Our client roster is made up of a diverse set of brands and startups including Sony, Lionsgate, Walmart, Qualcomm, the United Nations, Curbstand, and Mad Dogg Athletics.