Company Name:
Deluxe Entertainment Services Group
Website:
http://www.bydeluxe.com
Location:
Burbank, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Production
Position type:
Contract
Platform
Other
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Some College
Senior 3D Generalists 3ds Max

Encore VFX is looking for Senior 3D Generalists.

We need experienced 3ds Max artists for a variety of projects, for immediate and future hires in our Burbank and Hollywood facilities. We are looking for seasoned generalists, capable of a wide variety of modeling, texturing, layout, lighting and rendering tasks.  Ability to solve problems under short deadlines and fast shot turnaround is a must; prior TV experience is preferred. At least 6 years of combined feature and/or TV production experience, as well as proficient in 3ds Max, Houdini, and standard plugins.

 

Encore is an Emmy award winning VFX house, providing outstanding visual effects work for television and motion pictures. Some of our past and current projects include The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Extant, Homeland, Under the Dome, Ray Donovan, Banshee, The Tomorrow People, Hawaii 5-0, Castle and NCIS. It’s a great fast paced environment where you’re guaranteed not to be bored, and will be challenged every week.

 

We are accepting Local Applicants only, we are not looking for outsource vendors or off site freelancers. No relocation available.  Must be eligible to work in the USA. 

 

For more information about Encore please visit our website:

www.encorepost.com

