Job Description
Skydance Interactive is looking for a talented Senior 3D Animator for our multiplayer FPS, PWND. Our ideal teammate is well-versed in all aspects of animation development, with a strong eye for stylized character animation and cinematic work. We’re looking for clean animations, creative ideas, and a sense of humor that translates into your animation work.
Responsibilities
Animate our stylized 3D characters in 3DS Max, creating awesome work while meeting aggressive performance targets.
Work closely with the art director, concept, and character artists to maintain consistency with the established visual style.
Collaborate across all departments to ensure characters are best serving gameplay and the overall project design.
Troubleshoot and provide solutions to issues related to asset creation, performance, and platform migration.
Requirements
4+ years experience in the game industry with at least one shipped title as Senior Animator.
Proficient in 3DS Max with the ability to work in both stylized and realistic animation.
Strong key frame animation skills and demonstrated expertise in technical animation.
Experience with UE3 or UE4 and Matinee on a shipped game.
Strong demo reel or portfolio showcasing your most recent work.
Ability to work and contribute effectively and collaboratively in a team environment, but successful working on your own with clear direction.
Great problem solving skills for both artistic and technical needs.
Pluses
Character rigging experience in 3DS Max.
Experience with animation graphs.
Passionate about competitive shooters.
Traditional art skills (figure drawing, landscape, animals, composition, perspective, etc.).
BA, BFA or an equivalent professional certification.