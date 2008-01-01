BA, BFA or an equivalent professional certification.

Great problem solving skills for both artistic and technical needs.

Ability to work and contribute effectively and collaboratively in a team environment, but successful working on your own with clear direction.

Strong demo reel or portfolio showcasing your most recent work.

Experience with UE3 or UE4 and Matinee on a shipped game.

Strong key frame animation skills and demonstrated expertise in technical animation.

Proficient in 3DS Max with the ability to work in both stylized and realistic animation.

4+ years experience in the game industry with at least one shipped title as Senior Animator.

Troubleshoot and provide solutions to issues related to asset creation, performance, and platform migration.

Collaborate across all departments to ensure characters are best serving gameplay and the overall project design.

Work closely with the art director, concept, and character artists to maintain consistency with the established visual style.

Animate our stylized 3D characters in 3DS Max, creating awesome work while meeting aggressive performance targets.

Skydance Interactive is looking for a talented Senior 3D Animator for our multiplayer FPS, PWND. Our ideal teammate is well-versed in all aspects of animation development, with a strong eye for stylized character animation and cinematic work. We’re looking for clean animations, creative ideas, and a sense of humor that translates into your animation work.

All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

More Jobs Like This

Friends Who Might Be Interested

To: Click on any icon below to select a contact. 0 recipients. Send Message