Senior 2D Artist

Pixelberry Studios is looking for a veteran 2D painter to support our hit mobile game, Choices: Stories You Play. The ideal candidate will be highly flexible and able to work in a creative, fast-paced, team-collaborating environment, delivering in-game art assets as well as promotional and cinematic illustrations. This is an on-site, full-time position. Pay rate is competitive.

Responsibilities

Together with your fellow artists, you will be working closely with multiple teams of writers and producers to materialize characters and environment art for Choices interactive books in a variety of genres such as romance, sci-fi, fantasy, and horror/mystery; renders would also cover a variety of styles such as illustrated realism, cartoon, or anime. You will also be responsible for creating promotional and cover illustrations that will give you the opportunity to paint your heart out.

Requirements and Experience

5+ years as a 2D painter.

An expert in Photoshop, both as a painter and as an image manipulator.

Proficient in Illustrator.

Possesses a good understanding of lighting, color, forms and composition.

Able to create multiple concept iterations of the same spec, while working within design constraints.

Able to paint anatomically correct humans and animals from different angles as well as bring out personality through subtle facial features or body posture.

Able to paint natural skins, hair, fabrics, etc.

Well-versed in a variety of art styles such as illustrated-realism, anime, cartoon, etc.

Able to provide solid art assets while meeting strict deadlines.

A great team player who can both take the lead and be led by others.

Good communication skills are a must.

Energetic and enthusiastic.

Highly organized.

Plusses

Familiarity with all Adobe Creative Suite applications, such as Flash and After Effects.

Familiarity with 3D capabilities in Maya, Max, or Zbrush, etc.

Knowledge of fashion and how to create stylish and attractive outfits.

Materials Requested

A cover letter indicating why you’re interested in the position.

A current resume highlighting relevant and educational experience.

Your portfolio: Only digital formats such as a website, blog or online album are accepted. Physical media will not be considered.

An art test might be required if the work presented doesn’t adequately demonstrate a similar style to Choices.