REST Backend Engineer / Django

Mindshow is an exciting startup focused on the mechanics of storytelling in virtual reality. We’re developing a VR-based story creation sandbox for the masses, built using the latest virtual reality and mobile technologies, and we’re looking for top developers to help us lead the charge. Come take a look at what we’re building: https://youtu.be/2p9Cx4iX47E

The ideal candidate has extensive experience developing RESTful services, back-end systems, and working across multiple tech stacks. You love learning new technologies and quickly applying them to practice. You’re team-driven, never territorial, freely give credit to others, and looking for your next fun project to change the world. If this sounds like you, then you’ll love it here… we’ve got some cool stuff for you to work on. Send us your resume!

The Everyday View

Build RESTful APIs to power content creation, sharing, recommendations, rewards, and incentives for Mindshow

Development utilizing Python, Django, and AWS services

Integrate with virtual reality and mobile frontend clients

Analyze code performance and architect optimizations

Keep up to date with the latest developments and advancements in web tech stacks, gaming integration APIs, cloud services, and serverless technologies

The Kind of Person We're Looking For

Experience and history building high-performance, scalable, highly-reliable (five nines) backend services

Expert in Django, Python, MVC architectures, OOP, ORMs, networking, and system design

Experience designing and implementing web services, digital media distribution, and integration with third-party services such as OAuth, social networks, Steam, and others

Practical hands-on experience across entire backend tech stack (from client-side code making REST requests to the backend load balancers, web servers, security layer, application framework, MVC code, ORM, database, stored procedures, integrated cloud services, system monitoring, etc.) for implementation, testing, troubleshooting, and performance and error monitoring

Proficient with AWS services, including S3, EC2, Cognito, Elastic Load Balancing, and more

A passion for learning new technologies

5+ years’ work experience on a professional team, outside of college

Cool and fun to work with ;-)

Plusses That Get You Noticed