Location:
Los Angeles, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
Browser Based Games, Enhanced / Virtual Reality, PC / Windows
Experience Level:
Entry Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
REST Backend Engineer / Django
Mindshow is an exciting startup focused on the mechanics of storytelling in virtual reality. We’re developing a VR-based story creation sandbox for the masses, built using the latest virtual reality and mobile technologies, and we’re looking for top developers to help us lead the charge. Come take a look at what we’re building: https://youtu.be/2p9Cx4iX47E
The ideal candidate has extensive experience developing RESTful services, back-end systems, and working across multiple tech stacks. You love learning new technologies and quickly applying them to practice. You’re team-driven, never territorial, freely give credit to others, and looking for your next fun project to change the world. If this sounds like you, then you’ll love it here… we’ve got some cool stuff for you to work on. Send us your resume!
The Everyday View
- Build RESTful APIs to power content creation, sharing, recommendations, rewards, and incentives for Mindshow
- Development utilizing Python, Django, and AWS services
- Integrate with virtual reality and mobile frontend clients
- Analyze code performance and architect optimizations
- Keep up to date with the latest developments and advancements in web tech stacks, gaming integration APIs, cloud services, and serverless technologies
The Kind of Person We're Looking For
- Experience and history building high-performance, scalable, highly-reliable (five nines) backend services
- Expert in Django, Python, MVC architectures, OOP, ORMs, networking, and system design
- Experience designing and implementing web services, digital media distribution, and integration with third-party services such as OAuth, social networks, Steam, and others
- Practical hands-on experience across entire backend tech stack (from client-side code making REST requests to the backend load balancers, web servers, security layer, application framework, MVC code, ORM, database, stored procedures, integrated cloud services, system monitoring, etc.) for implementation, testing, troubleshooting, and performance and error monitoring
- Proficient with AWS services, including S3, EC2, Cognito, Elastic Load Balancing, and more
- A passion for learning new technologies
- 5+ years’ work experience on a professional team, outside of college
- Cool and fun to work with ;-)
Plusses That Get You Noticed
- Experience with Django REST Framework is a strong plus
- Experience with gamification, achievements, online rewards, and incentive systems
- Experience with game APIs, including Steam, Oculus, and Playstation
- Experience with digital media distribution, sharing, recommendation, and collaboration
- Diverse expertise across multiple tech stacks, including LAMP, MEAN, .NET, serverless, SQL, NOSQL, etc., and able to explain when to use which one
